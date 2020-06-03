Gun cache found at home of Santa Ana gunman who threatened protesters – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Authorities found a cache of weapons and ammunition at the home of a man who was arrested for throwing mortars at officers during George Floyd's Saturday night protests in Santa Ana, as well as brandishing a pistol at protesters and then take the police to chase them.

Jon Paul Worden, 32, of Santa Ana, was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon on an officer, felon in possession of a firearm, possession of ammunition, possession of high-capacity magazines.

Authorities raided his home and found four AR-15 rifles, a short-barreled shotgun, three pistols, thousands of rounds of ammunition, bulletproof vests, several high-capacity magazines, and more than 600 pounds of fireworks and illegal mortars.

According to Santa Ana police, the investigation began Saturday night when Worden threw mortars at officers as they formed a skirmish line in the Ross area and fourth street during the protests.

Then they noticed a gun to his hip, hidden under his shirt. Police said they later lifted the shirt to show the weapon to other protesters.

Not wanting to create an unsafe situation, the officers waited until Worden left the area in a vehicle and then followed him and tried to stop him. With his father in the passenger seat, Worden refused to stop and lead the officers in pursuit. However, Worden's erratic driving prompted officers to stop the chase, police said.

Instead, the police were able to use the information from his licensed location to track him to his home in the 2600 block of West Standford Street. He was arrested while trying to sneak up his back, police said.

"This armed suspect with access to this cache of weapons and mortars is what our officers have been dealing with in the aggressive and violent part of the protesters during these civil unrest," said Santa Ana Police Chief David Valentin, in a statement Tuesday. "Although the vast majority of demonstrations have responsibly involved non-violent participants, the armed suspects, as in this case, understand the safety of all involved."

During Saturday night's protest that drew hundreds of people, several threw mortars, stones and bottles at the police. An Orange County sheriff's deputy was injured and had to be taken to a hospital.