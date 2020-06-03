Google Parent Alphabet donates $ 12 million to social causes – Up News Info

At a two-act annual meeting on Wednesday, Google's father Alphabet marked the good deeds of a $ 12 million pledge to promote racial equality and 200 new initiatives around COVID-19: from $ 800 million in advertising grants and small business loans to a Google Classroom expansion for PSA on YouTube. Shareholders then took the microphone to hit the company's record for executive pay, diversity and human rights.

Kicking off the marathon's 90-minute virtual event, streamed live on YouTube, CEO Sundar Pichai said the pandemic has "torn the fabric of our community itself" and that "I want to acknowledge the additional pain caused by the wave of violence against blacks. " community in the United States "- most recently, the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, which has sparked a week and counting protests across the country.

"We stick together with the black community … and with our black Googlers," he said.

The social justice pledge begins with grants of $ 1 million each to the Center for Policy Equality and the Fair Justice Initiative. Google said it has donated $ 32 million to racial justice in the past five years. YouTube has separately pledged a $ 1 million donation.

That came when the company was hit by a class action lawsuit in Northern California for allegedly tracking Chrome users' internet activity even when they chose "incognito" or private mode.

Google alerts users that while user search history is not saved in incognito mode, the data is still available to the websites they visit. The lawsuit, filed by the law firm Boies Schiller & Flexner, says that Google also tracks user browsing data and identifying information through Google Analytics, Google Ad Manager and other app and website plugins, regardless how they navigate. The lawsuit seeks a minimum of $ 5 billion in damages.

Pichai, however, focused on Google's great opportunity "to redefine the future of work not just for Google but for others."

"We are trying to use what we learn to help other companies work remotely … moving seamlessly to the cloud. Overall, we feel lucky to be in a position where we can help others, "he said.

But the scope of big-tech help is under fire with critics increasingly alarmed by the company's reach, including a nascent contact-tracking app it's developing with Apple. The event took so long because the shareholders presented 10 resolutions, many for an annual meeting, requesting, among other things, the creation of a Human Rights Risk Supervision Committee; and reports on requests for dismantling; on Alphabet's racial and gender pay gap; and in its whistleblower policies and practices.

Shareholders also asked the company to appoint directors with experience in civil and human rights, and for a single share class to have one share-per-share vote. Many media and technology companies have two classes of shares, one with voting rights. It is done to preserve the control of the founders when the companies go public, in this case Larry Paige and Sergey Brin. It allows a group of Alphabet experts to control 50% of the votes on the company's policy without having a majority economic interest.

Alphabet, in fact, has added a third class, Class C shares, which come without votes. Pichai said at the meeting that the dual-class shares have been in place since 2004 and help ensure stability, and that no one is forced to buy the zero-vote shares if they do not want to.