GoFundMe dispute sparks after Minneapolis hair salon burns during George Floyd riots – Up News Info

– When Up News Info viewers saw that a popular barber shop in North Minneapolis was destroyed by the flames, they quickly stepped in to help.

Up News Info first met with barber Shanard "Trevon,quot; Ellis on Friday night outside the Fade Factory on West Broadway Avenue, where he saw the barbershop where he worked burn.

With the Minneapolis Fire Department overwhelmed and behind schedule, it took hours for them to arrive.

"It really hurts to see this place set on fire like this because my whole life revolved around this salon," Ellis said. "We tried to use the garden hose to turn it off, but it didn't have a lot of water pressure coming from one of the neighbors' sinks. If they had gotten here in the first 30 minutes, a lot of destruction could have been saved."

The flames and destruction fueled something more positive. A fundraiser, started by a complete stranger, has raised nearly $ 50,000.

"He said he felt my story and moved the community, so he started the GoFundMe, he made me the beneficiary," said Ellis.

Ray James is the owner of Fade Factory and its building.

"It has been in our family for over 40 years," said James. "I have insurance. They're giving me a hard time right now with the riots. "

Both Ellis and James have lost so much, and are still deciding how to divide the generosity of the community.

"I said we should split it 50/50, so now we still disagree with that," Ellis said.

James said he wants to rebuild.

"I want to let our legacy live on," he said.

With millions raised in the Twin Cities to help rebuild buildings, businesses and livelihoods, attorney Joe Tamburino says caution is almost as important as generosity.

"I think you are going to see some of them and here is why. Eventually, all this money will have to be distributed," said Tamburino.

But it is that generosity that will help the buildings and people of the community to rebuild

"It changed my life, and the owner really gave me a break," said Ellis. "When I came here, I saw it as, yes, it is a small company, but we can do great things."

Here is the original fund that Ellis and James are contesting, and here is the fund started by James.