Get a 10.2 "and 128GB iPad for $ 330

Apple iPad 10.2 "128GB (Space Gray) The | $ 330 | Amazon

If you're still on the market for a tablet and have concluded that the iPad is the only one that matters, the latest model's 10.2 "version with 128GB of storage is up to $ 330 on Amazon. Take it for the kids, yourself or anyone else who may find use for a second interactive display. Incidentally, this offer is only available for the Space Gray model.