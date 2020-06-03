George W. Bush publishes statement on the murder of George Floyd

Life is surreal when the black community is defending former POTUS George W. Bush, but that is exactly what happened after he released an open letter on the death of George Floyd on Tuesday.

"Laura and I are distressed by the brutal suffocation of George Floyd and disturbed by the injustice and fear that suffocate our country. However, we have resisted the need to speak, because this is not the time to give a conference. It is time Let's listen. It is time for the United States to examine our tragic failures, and as we do so, we will also see some of our redemptive strengths, "Bush's letter begins.

He continued: "It remains a surprising failure that many African Americans, especially young African American men, are harassed and threatened in their own country. It is a fortress when protesters, protected by the responsible police, march for a better future. This tragedy – in a long series of similar tragedies – raises a long overdue question: How can we end systemic racism in our society? The only way to see ourselves in a true light is to hear the voices of so many who are suffering and suffering. they proposed to silence those voices they don't understand the meaning of America, or how it becomes a better place. "

Read the full letter below.

Trump found out about the letter and here is his apparent response to the tweet.