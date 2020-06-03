Home Entertainment George W. Bush publishes statement on the murder of George Floyd

George W. Bush publishes statement on the murder of George Floyd

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
9

Life is surreal when the black community is defending former POTUS George W. Bush, but that is exactly what happened after he released an open letter on the death of George Floyd on Tuesday.

"Laura and I are distressed by the brutal suffocation of George Floyd and disturbed by the injustice and fear that suffocate our country. However, we have resisted the need to speak, because this is not the time to give a conference. It is time Let's listen. It is time for the United States to examine our tragic failures, and as we do so, we will also see some of our redemptive strengths, "Bush's letter begins.

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©