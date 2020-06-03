George W. Bush and the passivity of & # 39; It is time to listen & # 39;

Image: Getty Image: Getty

On Tuesday, former President George W. Bush launched a long statement in response to the wave of protests against police violence that has erupted across the country. "It is time for us to listen," he solemnly wrote, before asking what he described as a "long-awaited question": "How do we end systemic racism in our society?" The answer, he reiterated again, is "to listen to the voices of so many who are suffering and suffering."

If it's incredibly irritating for Bush, a man who presided over Hurricane Katrina and the murder of hundreds of thousands of people in Iraq and Afghanistan, to deceive a man who cares about racial injustice, I was not alone in talking about the importance of listening and listening. "This is a moment of action. But it's also a time to listen, "said California Governor Gavin Newsom wrote on 1st June. Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, in a short Medium post, managed the need to combat systemic racism: "As president, I will help lead this conversation and, more importantly, I will listen," he wrote. Even Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who He apologized Last year for wearing brownface in a 2001 photograph, he got into the car he was listening to. "It is a time to bring people together, but it is a time to listen," he said. said on Tuesday, after being asked about Trump's violence against protesters.

The need to listen to the voices of the most deprived has become a kind of standard activist tic. If "I am listening" has become, for some, an abbreviation for "I am taking action", the hope is that listening will somehow naturally lead to a kind of reckoning, which will somehow lead to action, and then to a real policy. change. But it is one thing for your high school friend to post on Instagram that they are learning and following the cues of black activist organizations. It is completely different for our nation's elected leaders, both present and past, to talk about fighting our nation's original sin. as largely one that begins with dialogue, especially in the context of extreme police repression and violence by those same protesters whose voices say they listen. The obvious question is: what were you listening to before and to whom were your ears most attentive? Those with the power to enact a substantial policy change are framing this moment as something that can be resolved through a kind of passivity; It serves as a way to abdicate any responsibility, through the realization of a strange perversion of the alliance. "We see you. We hear you. Her voice is what drives change now and forever," said Gretchen Whitmer, the Michigan governor and therefore a woman who has an incredible amount of power to drive change.

The idea of ​​"listening" is based on the belief that dialogue is the solution, and that ultimately what is needed is unity, and that the ability to unite is less threatened by police violence and more for the alleged violence of property. destruction. It is a kind of selective audience: only some people are worth listening to. "America's heroes – from Frederick Douglass, Harriet Tubman, Abraham Lincoln, Martin Luther King, Jr. – are heroes of unity," Bush wrote in his statement, engaging in an incredible revisionist story, before adding: "We know that Lasting justice will only come by peaceful means. Looting is not liberation, and destruction is not progress. "

Biden, who has been pushed into hug late What I would describe as lukewarm band-aid police reforms has also condemned what he described as "unnecessary destruction."

G / O Media may receive a commission

"To protest such brutality is correct and necessary. It is a completely American response, "Biden wrote," but burning communities and unnecessary destruction is not. Life-threatening violence is not. The violence that destroys and closes businesses that serve the community is not. "He added:" The act of protesting should never be allowed to overshadow the reason we are protesting. It should not alienate people from the just cause that the protest must move forward. "

But, as many people have remembered we, the "peaceful media" who want all protesters to adopt have often not changed the status quo. "The long, hot summer has always been preceded by a long, cold winter," said Martin Luther King Jr. in his speech, in which he described a riot as the language of the unknown. And people have been screaming for a long time.