George W. Bush and Kanye West have now changed places with this powerful statement about the murder of George Floyd

Former President George W. Bush decided to speak up after the horrific murder of George Floyd.

Floyd, an African-American man, who died after suffocating under the knee of a white police officer in Minneapolis while being arrested for trying to pay with a bogus $ 20 bill.

The murder of the unarmed man sparked a series of protests in all 50 states. Bush, Joe Biden, and Barack Obama have called for unity while President Donald Trump remained true to himself with his infamous fiery rhetoric.

Bush, who did not mention Trump by name, said the following: "Laura and I are distressed by the brutal suffocation of George Floyd and disturbed by the injustice and fear that suffocate our country. However, we have resisted the need to speak because this is not the time to give a conference. It is time for us to listen. It is time for the United States to examine our tragic failures, and as we do so, we will also see some of our redemptive strengths. ”

He went on to say: “It remains a surprising failure that many African Americans, especially young African Americans, are harassed and threatened in their own country. The answers to American problems are found living in accordance with American ideals: the fundamental truth that all human beings are created equal and endowed by God with certain rights. We have often underestimated how radical that search really is and how our precious principles challenge systems of intentional or assumed injustice. America's heroes, from Frederick Douglass to Harriet Tubman to Abraham Lincoln and Martin Luther King Jr., are heroes of unity. "

The former governor of Texas went on to say, “His call has never been for the faint of heart. They often revealed the nation's disturbing bigotry and exploitation, spots on our character sometimes difficult to examine for the American majority. We can only see the reality of America's need by looking at it through the eyes of those threatened, oppressed, and deprived of their rights. "

He added: "That is exactly where we are now. Many doubt the justice of our country, and with good reason. Blacks see the repeated violation of their rights without an urgent and adequate response from the American institutions. We know that lasting justice will only come by peaceful means. Looting is not liberation, and destruction is not progress. But we also know that lasting peace in our communities requires truly egalitarian justice. The rule of law ultimately depends on the equity and legitimacy of the legal system. And achieving justice for everyone is everyone's duty. ”

He concluded by saying, “This will require consistent, courageous, and creative effort. We better serve our neighbors when we try to understand their experience. We love our neighbors as ourselves when we treat them as equals in both protection and compassion. There is a better way: empathy, shared commitment, bold action, and a peace rooted in justice. I am sure that together, the Americans will choose the best way. "

Ad

Many are puzzled that Bush is showing his support for blacks, while Kanye West is a staunch supporter of Trump who has remained silent during the outrage and riots that have internationalized.



CelebrityInsider.org – Post views:

one