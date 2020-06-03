George Floyd's son Quincy Mason arrives for the vigil at 38th and Chicago in South Minneapolis – Up News Info

What was once a corner store is now a cornerstone of American history, Cup Foods on Chicago Avenue and 38th Street. It is the place where George Floyd died, it is the place where his memory lives.

George's son Quincy Mason arrived at the scene of his death on Wednesday, kneeling in honor of his father while surrounded by press from places as far away as Australia.

Ben Crump, famous civil rights lawyer, represents George's family. He announced to a crowd on Wednesday: "I present to the world Quincy Mason, the son of George Floyd."

He silently addressed the crowd.

"Trying to do justice for my father. No man or woman should be without their parents, and we want justice for what is happening right now, "Mason said.

Ben Crump called George's loss critical, but all too common, citing the names of victims who died at the hands of the police, including Jamar Clark and Philando Castile.

It's a list that he hopes will end here.

"Let's take a breather for justice, to heal our country and most importantly, let's take a breather for George Floyd," Crump said.

The family says they are very grateful for the support and love they have received on George's behalf.