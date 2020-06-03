George Floyd's private memorial to be held in downtown Minneapolis on Thursday, Al Sharpton to speak – Up News Info

The teams spent the day cleaning and blocking streets on the North Central University campus in downtown Minneapolis. Organizers were finalizing plans for a private monument honoring George Floyd.

The monument will take place at the University sanctuary on Thursday afternoon.

Civil rights organization National Action Network is helping to organize the event. The Rev. Al Sharpton, who held a vigil for Floyd on May 28, will deliver the eulogy.

Family attorney Benjamin Crump will also give a statement.

Floyd's family members from around the country will also participate.

While the memorial service will air on local media, it is not open to the public. Organizers said there would be no public room immediately standing around the worship space, only overflow.

A guest list has not been released, but a spokesman for Mayor Jacob Frey said he plans to attend.

The memorial service will be held from 1 p.m. at 3 pm. It will air live on Up News Info-TV and on CBSN Minnesota.