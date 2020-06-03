Home Entertainment George Floyd's mother's daughter speaks: He was a good father!

George Floyd's mother's daughter speaks: He was a good father!

Roxie Washington, the mother of George Floyd's six-year-old daughter, has spoken out and praised him as a father.

"He was a good man as a father. He was very happy to have her," Roxie said during a press conference in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

George and Roxie were not in a relationship in the days leading up to her murder, but she says she was still very much present in both of their lives.

"He was there. He slept the entire time I was in labor, but when he heard her cry, he got up. He woke up and I still have a picture of him waking up his baby," Roxie continued.

