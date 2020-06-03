George Floyd's mother's daughter speaks: He was a good father!

Roxie Washington, the mother of George Floyd's six-year-old daughter, has spoken out and praised him as a father.

"He was a good man as a father. He was very happy to have her," Roxie said during a press conference in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

George and Roxie were not in a relationship in the days leading up to her murder, but she says she was still very much present in both of their lives.

"He was there. He slept the entire time I was in labor, but when he heard her cry, he got up. He woke up and I still have a picture of him waking up his baby," Roxie continued.

"He loved her. He loved her very much. He still cared for us. We lived here, but we still had that connection and he cared for us. He provided for us."

Roxie wants justice for her son's father.

"I want everyone to know that this is what those officers took away from her and at the end of the day, they can go home and be with their families. Gianna has no father. He will never see her grow up, graduate, he will never He'll walk her down the hall. If there's a problem and she needs her father, she doesn't have it anymore, "she said, crying.