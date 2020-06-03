George Floyd's Growing Monument Brings Thousands to South Minneapolis Intersection – Up News Info

– Emotions rose on Wednesday at the monument that emerged at the site of George Floyd's death in southern Minneapolis.

The monument at East 38th Street and Chicago Avenue attracts people from all walks of life. With the Wednesday news that Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison has charged three of the officers involved in Floyd's fatal arrest, as well as improved charges on the officer who knelt on Floyd's neck for nearly eight minutes, many of Those visitors feel they are one step closer to justice.

For the nine days, brothers James and Butch Austin have come to the site where Floyd took his last breath.

"These are the whitest people I've ever seen on this corner in my life, and it's just surreal to me," said James Austin. "It's pretty cool. I'm really, you know, excited to see how the community comes together."

The brothers grew up a couple of blocks away. While waiting for charges to be brought against the other officers earlier, Wednesday's news makes them feel that justice is possible.

"We need to send a message to officers, to people in positions, who have a duty to act, must take action, or else they will be held accountable," Butch Austin said. "That is the message we want to send. By charging the other officers, you will do exactly that."

Patty Fosler and her husband brought their five grandchildren from Eagan to the monument. She considers this to be a teaching moment; An opportunity to teach a new generation that equality is what matters.

"Things need to change. You know, bad cops must correct themselves. But, you know, we still need the police force, "said Fosler. "The artwork is really cool, and the memorials are great, and the memories written on the streets and whatnot too."

The consensus is that the work that so many artists have put into this ever-expanding monument is more than impressive and more than moving.