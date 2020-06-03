George Floyd's funeral will be held in Houston, as well as memorial services in other cities including Minneapolis and North Carolina. Tickets will be available for those who want to attend

More than a week since he was tragically killed by former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, George Floyd has multiple services planned to celebrate his life. According to new reports, George Floyd will have memorial services in Minneapolis and North Carolina, while his official funeral will be held in Houston.

@AJC reports, George Floyd will have two memorial services. The first one is scheduled from 1 to 3 p.m. June 4th in Minneapolis and the second will take place on June 6th also from 1-3PM in North Carolina where he was born. In addition, a public visit is scheduled for June 8.th at the Fountain of Praise Church near Houston, Texas, where Floyd grew up, from 12 to 6 PM. Meanwhile, his official funeral is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. from June 9th in the same church, with its burial to follow.

In a new release about the funeral, it was announced that the service will be fined. Floyd's family requested that his funeral be "grandiose,quot; and they were tirelessly searching to find a place for all expected attendees to pay their respects, which is probably why the funeral had to require tickets. The Fort Bend Memorial Planning Center in Texas is handling all the arrangements for each of George Floyd's services.

"The family contacted us a day after Mr. Floyd passed away to perform the services and facilitate the services for their celebration of life," said Bobby Swearington, owner of the Fort Bend Memorial Planning Center.

Swearington continued, adding:

“It is not an easy thing to do with the sheer size and number of visitors we expect to embark on Houston when their services begin. So much that we have to put together, we want to make sure that we can exercise social distancing, so we had to find a facility. We have received a great deal of support from so many people. People wanted to send carriages, pigeons, and arrangements to the family. Artists, monument makers, everyone is finding an avenue to commemorate Mr. Floyd. "

As previously reported, Floyd Mayweather agreed to cover the costs of George Floyd's funeral.

Do you want tea directly in your text inbox? Contact us at 917-722-8057 or click here to join!