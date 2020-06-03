George Floyd's death conjures up painful memories for Atatiana Jefferson's family who now works to help underserved communities

– George Floyd's death has left people of all backgrounds asking, "How can we do better?"

Atatiana Jefferson's family is now giving their thoughts.

In October 2019, Jefferson was shot dead in his own home by a former Fort Worth police officer who is now charged with murder.

"It is about making sure nothing is in vain, none of the lives, none of the struggles, none of the problems that have arisen from many of these situations that we have now seen across the country," Jefferson's stepmother Noella Jefferson. said.

"Make this tragedy a triumph," said Jefferson's uncle, Lapaca Jefferson.

Jefferson's family is committed to that. Jefferson's late father, Marquis Jefferson, launched the Jefferson Atatiana "Tay,quot; Foundation with the goal of bringing hope to people and communities in need. Now, during this time, the base is supporting another effort.

Lighting Up 2020 combines new high school graduates with community members who can provide them with economic and training opportunities. It focuses on reducing the number of underserved areas in the United States by providing opportunities through accountability.

The goal is to put graduates on the path to becoming agents of change in their communities.

"When you look at the riots you see across the country, it's not just about the death of George Floyd," said Lighting Up 2020 founder Bruce Carter. "There are people who feel they have no value in the United States. We have never talked about how we financially strengthen those who can then go back to those communities and pass that torch on and that's what it's all about."

"When situations like this arise, there are other means to protest," said Noella. "Use your skills, use your knowledge, use your power, use your wealth to help contribute."