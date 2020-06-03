George Floyd's daughter says I miss him in heartbreaking interview

George FloydHer daughter is talking about her father's death.
On Wednesday, Good morning america aired a heartbreaking interview with a 6-year-old boy Gianna Floyd, which occurs just a week after his father was killed by the Minnesota Police Department.
When asked what she wants people to know, Gianna said GMA& # 39; s Eva pilgrim, "I miss him." He also shared what his father was like, saying he "played with me."
In fact, his mother Roxie Washington, who with tears in her eyes sat next to him during the interview, praised George's love for his daughter.
"I didn't have to play with anyone else because Dad was going to play with her all day," Roxie explained.
"That was her baby," said Roxie GMA. "He loved his little girl."
George was killed on May 25 after the police officer Derek Chauvin He pinned George to the ground with his knee to George's neck. Since then, he has been charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.
Speaking about his death, which the Hennepin County medical examiner has considered a homicide, Roxie said, "I wish I could have been there to help him."
Since her daughter is so young, Roxie shared that she has not fully explained to Gianna how her father died.
"She said, 'I hear them. I hear them say my dad's name,'" Roxie said. "She doesn't know what happened. I told her that her father died because she couldn't breathe."
What Gianna knows is how much impact her father has had. On Tuesday, Roxie's lawyer Chris Stewart He posted a video on social media, taken by @Skrptz, of Gianna saying that her "dad changed the world,quot;.
At the end of it GMA In an interview on Wednesday, Gianna stated that she wants to be a doctor when she grows up.
Why? As Gianna explained, "I want to take care of people."