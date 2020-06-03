George Floyd's daughter says I miss him in heartbreaking interview

George FloydHer daughter is talking about her father's death.

On Wednesday, Good morning america aired a heartbreaking interview with a 6-year-old boy Gianna Floyd, which occurs just a week after his father was killed by the Minnesota Police Department.

When asked what she wants people to know, Gianna said GMA& # 39; s Eva pilgrim, "I miss him." He also shared what his father was like, saying he "played with me."

In fact, his mother Roxie Washington, who with tears in her eyes sat next to him during the interview, praised George's love for his daughter.

"I didn't have to play with anyone else because Dad was going to play with her all day," Roxie explained.

"That was her baby," said Roxie GMA. "He loved his little girl."

George was killed on May 25 after the police officer Derek Chauvin He pinned George to the ground with his knee to George's neck. Since then, he has been charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

Speaking about his death, which the Hennepin County medical examiner has considered a homicide, Roxie said, "I wish I could have been there to help him."