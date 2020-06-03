George Floyd's daughter remembers her father "super fun,quot; – Up News Info

– Roxie Washington, the mother of Gianna, George Floyd's 6-year-old daughter, shares what her death means to her little girl.

"If there is a problem he is having and he needs his father, he no longer has it," Washington said.

She struggled through tears during a press conference in Minneapolis on Tuesday. She says Floyd loved her daughter and was still supporting them after he moved from Texas to Minnesota.

Gianna told Up News Info News that she only has happy memories of her father.

"I remember when he used to take me outside … and then he used to carry me on his back and he used to carry me on his back all the time," Gianna said. "It was super fun."

Giana comforted her mother during the interview. Washington says that their hearts are broken.

Here the lawyers say they will not stop until justice is done.

A GoFundMe account has been created to help with Gianna's future.

