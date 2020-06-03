George Floyd Memorial Services to Come Back to Life, Push for Justice – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

HOUSTON (/AP) – The memorial services to honor George Floyd are extraordinary: three cities in six days, with the prospect of mourners paying their respects in the communities where he was born, raised, and died.

But so are the circumstances surrounding them: since his death on May 25 in Minneapolis,

Floyd's name has been chanted by hundreds of thousands of people and has fueled a movement. Violent encounters between police, protesters and observers have inflamed a country that is already recovering from the coronavirus pandemic.

The organizers of the memorials want to recognize the meaning that Floyd had in life for his large family and the broader meaning he assumed in death, which happened after a white officer pressed a knee to the neck of the handcuffed black man during several minutes, even after Floyd stopped. moving and pleading for air.

"It would be inappropriate if you didn't consider the life, love and celebration the family wants," said the Rev. Al Sharpton, the civil rights leader who will praise Floyd in two cities. "But it would also be inappropriate … if you acted like we were at a funeral that occurred under natural circumstances."

"The family is not independent from the community," he said. "The family wants to see something happen."

The first service will be Thursday afternoon at North Central University in Minneapolis. Sharpton, founder of the National Action Network, and Floyd family attorney Ben Crump will speak.

Floyd's body will go to Raeford, North Carolina, where he was born 46 years ago, for a two-hour public visit and a private service for the family on Saturday.

Finally, there will be a public visit Monday in Houston, where he was raised and lived most of his life. On Tuesday a 500-person service will be held at The Fountain of Praise Church and will include speeches by Sharpton, Crump and the Rev. Remus E. Wright, the family's pastor. Former Vice President Joe Biden, the alleged Democratic presidential candidate, may attend, and other political figures and celebrities are also expected. A private burial will follow.

Both the Minneapolis and Houston monuments will include personal tributes and praise for social justice, Sharpton said.

Due to the coronavirus, Fountain of Praise will be limited to 20% of its capacity and visitors will be required to wear masks.

Floyd's last trip was designed with intent, Sharpton said. After leaving Houston to go to Minneapolis in 2014 in search of a job and a new life, Floyd will return to that path.

"They collectively said that we need to make the first commemorative statement of the city he chose to go to for a living, which ended his life," he said.

Clayborne Carson, director of the Martin Luther King, Jr. Research and Education Institute at Stanford University, said that "for a person who was virtually unknown to the world until last week, this is unprecedented."

"This has touched a nerve," said Carson. "It has been piling up for all of American history. I think people who know the history of this country understand that there is much to atone for and much to celebrate in terms of people who upheld justice."

The size of the Floyd memorial reflects its impact and the need to recognize the widespread pain that caused his death, said Tashel Bordere, a pain expert and assistant professor at the University of Missouri. It also reflects a tradition, particularly in African American communities, that great funerals can provide recognition that a lost loved one struggled to receive in life.

But, he added, "pain goes far beyond the funeral; healing goes far beyond the funeral. Justice is experienced when people feel safe in their communities and in their lives."

Carson said the impact of Floyd's death will ultimately be measured by changes in the way police treat African-Americans and the disparate rates at which blacks are jailed.

"Otherwise, it will be the next George Floyd and the next," he said.

