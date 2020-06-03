George Floyd Death: Derek Chauvin & # 39; s Now faces second-degree involuntary murder; 3 other accused officers – Up News Info

The four sacked Minneapolis police officers involved in the death of George Floyd now face charges. According to court records, Tou Thao, Thomas Lane and J Alexander Kueng are faced with aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter, as well as murdering and instigating second-degree homicides.

Also, Derek Chauvin's murder charge has been upgraded to second-degree unintentional murder. He still faces third-degree murder and second-degree murder.

In a widely viewed video, Chauvin is seen kneeling on George Floyd's neck before his death on May 25. Lane and Kueng helped hold Floyd down while Thao was on guard duty.

Regarding Chauvin's enhanced indictment, Minnesota's sentencing guidelines indicate two different possibilities for second degree intentional murder and second degree unintentional murder. The first sentencing guideline requires, after conviction, 25 and a half years in prison, while the second requires 12 and a half years.

Halberg Criminal Defense attorney Eric Nelson will represent Chauvin.

At a press conference Wednesday afternoon, Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison first announced the additional murder charge for Chauvin along with Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman.

"I think the evidence available to us now supports the strongest second-degree murder charge," Ellison said.

Of the other accused officers, Ellison said: "I firmly believe that these developments are in the interest of justice for Mr. Floyd, his family, our community, and our state."

Ellison said that much more information on the case will not be released as the investigation continues, but that officials "are seeking justice,quot; by all available legal and ethical means.

Ellison said a conviction will be difficult, but cited Freeman's record as the only county attorney to convict a police officer.

Governor Tim Walz released a statement after Ellison's announcement and a photo of him at the George Floyd memorial:

I left flowers at the George Floyd memorial this morning. As a former high school history teacher, I looked at the mural of George's face painted above and reflected on what his death will mean for future generations. What will our young people learn about this moment? Is his death just another problem in a textbook? Or will it go down in history as when our country turned to justice and change?

It is up to each of us to determine that answer.

The charges announced by Attorney General Keith Ellison today are a significant step toward justice for George Floyd. But we must also recognize that the anguish that fuels protests around the world is more than a tragic incident.

George Floyd's death is the symptom of an illness. We will not wake up one day and the disease of systemic racism will cure us. This depends on each of us to solve it together, and we have a lot of work ahead of us.

We owe George Floyd a lot, and we owe each other a lot.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey praised the new round of charges.

"That George Floyd's plea – that his fight to survive – was not acknowledged or aided by one but four officers, will live on forever as the most chilling moments in our city's history. Failure to act was tantamount to failing to recognize the humanity of George As Chief Arradondo said, silence is complicity, and complicity cannot be tolerated, "Frey said.

On Monday, Ben Crump, the attorney representing George Floyd's family, released the findings of an independent autopsy and said they determined that Floyd died of suffocation from sustained pressure. However, the final autopsy report from the Hennepin County Medical Examiner said that the cause of death was homicide, due to cardiopulmonary arrest complicating law suppression, restriction, and neck compression.

Ellison took the lead on the case last week and will work alongside Hennepin County District Attorney Mike Freeman. There were calls in the community for Ellison to process Floyd's death. Governor Walz said the move was made when a profound message was heard from protesters: "They believe again and again that the system works perfectly as designed: deny those rights and deny justice to communities of color."

FAMILY REACTION: This is a bittersweet moment. We are deeply satisfied that @AGEllison took decisive action, arrested and charged ALL officers involved in #GeorgeFloydDeath and Improvement of Prosecution against Derek Chauvin for Second Degree Murder Felony. #JusticeForGeorge pic.twitter.com/jTfXFHpsYl – Benjamin Crump, Esq. (@AttorneyCrump) June 3, 2020

Last week, John Harrington, commissioner of the Minnesota Department of Public Safety, announced that Chauvin, 44, of Oakdale, was arrested by the Minnesota Office of Criminal Apprehension, who said Chauvin was arrested in Minneapolis. He has already transferred to jails twice since he was arrested.

On Tuesday, the Minnesota Human Rights Department announced that it will begin an investigation into the Minneapolis Police Department after filing a civil rights indictment related to Floyd's death. Governor Tim Walz said this research on policies, procedures and practices over the past 10 years will determine whether the MPD "has engaged in systemic discriminatory practices against people of color and will ensure that such practices are discontinued."

Floyd's death has sparked a nationwide series of protests, riots, and soul searching over the country's police standards and the persistence of systemic racism. Cities from New York and Los Angeles to Baltimore, Dallas and Washington D.C. They have seen peaceful protests, as well as violence, looting and destruction.

In Minneapolis and St. Paul, hundreds of buildings were destroyed or damaged by fire, looted or sustained property damage, or were tagged with graffiti. The heart of Lake Street, stretching in both directions from its intersection with Minnehaha Avenue, the location of the now burned-out MPD 3rd Enclosure, totaling six miles, has been particularly decimated. Heavy damage has occurred on the north side of Minneapolis, as well as in the St. Paul & # 39; s Midway neighborhood along University Avenue.

CHAUVIN'S ORIGINAL COMPLAINT SCHEDULE

Officers were referred to Cup Foods by the report of a man buying merchandise with a counterfeit $ 20 bill. Shortly after 8 p.m., officers Thomas Lane and J Alexander Kueng arrived with their body cameras activated and recording. Officers learned from store workers that the man, later identified as Floyd, was parked in a car around the corner.

Body camera images show officers approaching the car with Lane on the driver's side and Kueng on the passenger's side. Three people were in the car: Floyd, another man, and another woman.

When Lane started talking to Floyd, he pulled out his gun, pointed it at Floyd, and ordered him to show his hands. Floyd then put his hands on the wheel and Lane holstered his gun. Lane then ordered Floyd to get out of the car and handcuffed him, but Floyd "actively resisted being handcuffed," the complaint says. However, once handcuffed, police said Floyd did not resist and walked with Lane onto the sidewalk. Floyd sat on the floor in Lane's direction. The complaint says Lane spoke to Floyd for less than two minutes, asking Floyd for his identification and name. He also asked Floyd if he was "on to something,quot; and told Floyd that he was going to be arrested for passing counterfeit money. Then Lane and Keung picked Floyd up and attempted to take him to their patrol. Floyd then "stiffened, fell to the ground and told officers he was claustrophobic," the complaint says.

It was then that officers Chauvin and Tou Thao arrived on the scene in a separate patrol car. After making several attempts to put Floyd in the back seat on the driver's side, the complaint says Floyd would not go in and fight the officers by intentionally falling. The complaint says Floyd started saying and repeating that he couldn't breathe while standing outside the car. Chauvin then went to the passenger side and attempted to get Floyd in from that side, with Lane and Keung assisting.

Chauvin then removed Floyd from the passenger side of the car at 8:19 p.m. and Floyd went to the ground face down while still handcuffed.

While Keung and Lane supported Floyd's back and legs, Chauvin "placed his left knee in the area of ​​Mr. Floyd's head and neck." Floyd was heard repeatedly saying "I can't breathe,quot; as well as "Mom,quot; and "Please,quot;. The officers, however, remained at their posts. Officers said to Floyd, "You are speaking well," as he continued to fight. At one point Lane asked, "Should we put it aside?" To which Chauvin replied: "No, stay where we got it," says the complaint.

Lane then said he was "concerned about excited delirium or whatever,quot; to which Chauvin replied, "That's why we have him face down." They continued to maintain their positions.

At 8:24 p.m., Floyd stopped moving. Kueng then checked the pulse on Floyd's right wrist and said "I couldn't find one." Officers continued to maintain their positions. At 8:27 p.m., Chauvin removed his knee from Floyd's neck when the doctors arrived. Floyd was taken in the ambulance. He was pronounced dead at Hennepin Healthcare.

The complaint determined that Chauvin had his knee on Floyd's neck for 8 minutes and 46 seconds total. Two minutes and 53 seconds of that time were after Floyd stopped responding.

"Police are trained that this type of restraint with a subject in a prone position is inherently dangerous," the complaint said.

Click here for a link to the complaint (.PDF).