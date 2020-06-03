Gaming companies delay events, make donations amid protests of police brutality [Updated]

Activision is delaying the launch of new seasonal content in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, Call of Duty: Warzoneand Call of Duty: mobile Amid continued protests of police brutality and the murder of George Floyd by the police in Minneapolis.

"Now is not the time,quot;, the editorial Activision wrote on Twitter of the previously planned release again Call of Duty content. "Right now it is time for those who advocate for equality, justice and change to be seen and heard. We are by your side."

The Activision delay came just hours after Sony delayed a press event planned to promote the PlayStation 5, saying, "We don't feel like this is a celebratory moment right now … For now, we want to step back. and allow the most important voices to be heard. " And early on Monday, EA Sports delayed a planned online "celebration,quot; of the next Madden NFL 21, "because this is bigger than a game, bigger than sports, and it needs all of us to unite and commit to change."

Game manufacturers and game brands including Play station, Xbox, Riot games, Naughty dog, Warner Bros., Insomniac games, Harmonixand Bethesda Softworks They are among those who have tweeted using the hashtag #BlackLivesMatter and offer vague, non-specific support for people of color. Sports suits included Cloud9 and Team SoloMid They have also tweeted similar statements.

The International Association of Game Developers released a statement Monday highlighting the protests that "stem from frustration at the failure in the United States to reform practices and policies that harm black communities there …

"These situations force us all to have a level of self-examination," the statement continues. "What is the role of the gaming industry during this time? What is the role of game developers? Are we making art that reflects the times? Is it our responsibility? Is the problem a problem of perspective, education or empathy – the questions we need to ask and have answered. "

IGDA's Blacks in Gaming Special Interest Group plans to host a live broadcast panel "to discuss the current situation, the concerns of the black game development community and ways to support progress and combat prejudice." The panel will air live on the organization's Twitch channel on Thursday, June 4 and 2 p.m. ITS T.

(To update: A Cyberpunk 2077 The promotional event scheduled for June 11 has been moved to June 25. Editorial CD Projekt Red He says That's because "bigger discussions are happening right now and we want them to be heard. We are wholeheartedly against racism, bigotry and violence. Black Lives Matter."

Meanwhile, Humble Bundle has announced a $ 1 million fund focused on publishing black developer games. And the independent gaming platform Itch.io has launched a charity package pay what you want open to all its creators, and proceeds will go to the NAACP Legal Education and Defense Fund and the Community Bond Fund.

Electronic Arts is contributing $ 1 million to the Fair Justice Initiative and the NAACP Legal Defense Fund, and is matching employee donations made to these and other organizations. Employees will also receive two additional paid days off for volunteering.

Square Enix has promised $ 250,000 to Black Lives Matter and Ubisoft is donating $ 100,000 to the NAACP and Black Lives Matter. Independent publisher Devolver Digital and its employees have Contributed $ 65,000 To Black Lives Matter.)