– The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office has released its final and complete autopsy report on George Floyd's death, noting that he had tested positive for COVID-19, but was not a contributing factor in his death.

In the report, the office's final diagnoses state that Floyd "stopped responding while being held by law enforcement officers; he received emergency medical care in the field and later at the Hennepin HealthCare (HHC) Emergency Department, but could not be resurrected. "

The most notable detail in the final report is that Floyd had tested positive for COVID-19 on April 3. He was still asymptomatic after his death, but had "persistent positivity,quot;.

The medical examiner's office released an additional report Monday, listing his death as homicide due to "a cardiopulmonary arrest complicating law enforcement, restraint, and neck compression." The report also noted that she had atherosclerotic and hypertensive heart disease, fentanyl poisoning, and recent use of methamphetamine and cannabis.

That same day, Floyd's family attorney, Ben Crump, released the findings of an independent autopsy that found that Floyd "sustained pressure on the right side of Floyd's carotid artery impeded blood flow to the brain, and the weight on his back impeded his ability to breathe. "From that report, they called for first-degree murder charges against former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin.

Floyd died on Memorial Day while being arrested by four now former officers. Chauvin is now charged with second-degree involuntary murder after Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison updated the charges on Wednesday. Chauvin still faces third-degree murder and second-degree murder as well.

Chauvin is seen in videos of onlookers kneeling on Floyd's neck for about eight minutes, despite Floyd's pleas for help, which says "I can't breathe,quot; multiple times.

Former officers Tou Thao, Thomas Lane and J Alexander Kueng were also charged Wednesday by Ellison with aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter and second-degree manslaughter.

Those three men are in the Hennepin County Jail as of Wednesday night, while Chauvin is being held at the Minnesota correctional facility in Oak Park Heights.