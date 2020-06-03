FS1 finally broadcasts Daytona 500 & # 39; Radioactive & # 39; with reactions to Ryan Newman's accident

The people of NASCAR knew immediately that Ryan Newman's violent crash at the end of the Daytona 500 Miles was bad. Now we can hear how concerned everyone was at the time.

FS1 aired the teams' radio broadcasts during and after the incident for the first time on its "Radioactive,quot; segment on "Racehub,quot; on Wednesday. The concern clearly came.

Newman's car was destroyed after Ryan Blaney's car spun him just before the start and finish line and then Corey LaJoie's car tore him apart at top speed. Denny Hamlin ran away in victory. Hamlin's euphoria in his third victory at the Daytona 500 Mile quickly disappeared after he was told that Newman was still in the car and had not responded. (Go to 5:50 for the movie sequence.)

"Radioactive,quot; never aired after Daytona 500 Miles. After Ryan Newman's miraculous recovery and return to the track, we can bring him in now. pic.twitter.com/pzMpLlVq6f – FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) June 3, 2020

Newman, 42, was taken to Halifax Medical Center in Daytona Beach, Florida, and released two days later. The Fox segment ended with the poignant image of him leaving the hospital with his daughters.

He returned to racing in May, at the same time that NASCAR returned from the COVID-19 bracket. He has competed in all five Cup races since the restart.