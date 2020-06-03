Freeform's Tricia Melton Joins Warner Bros as CMO, Global Kids – Up News Info

Freeform's Tricia Melton is following Tom Ascheim to Warner Bros.

Melton, senior vice president of marketing, branding, creativity and communications for Disney's proprietary cable network, becomes chief marketing officer for Warner Bros. Global Kids, Young Adults and Classics.

She will report to former Freeform boss Ascheim, who will join the company as president of Global Kids, Young Adults and Classics on June 15.

In the new role, he will oversee marketing and branding for the unit hosting Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Boomerang, as well as Warner Bros. Animation and Turner Classic Movies (TCM).

Marketing for Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, and Boomerang was previously overseen by Michael Ouweleen, who was recently promoted to President, Adult Swim.

Melton will be based at the Warner Bros. studio in Burbank and will start working remotely on June 29.

It marks a return to the WarnerMedia group, having previously been SVP, entertainment marketing and branding for TBS, TNT, and TCM, where he worked on shows like Conan, the closest and The last ship. Before that, she was Vice President of Marketing for Lifetime Television and also worked at Oxygen Media and Food Network.

"Tricia is creative, strategic and at the forefront when it comes to marketing innovation," said Ann Sarnoff, president and CEO of Warner Bros. "We will look to her experience and expertise to help us shape our overall messaging and outreach. consumer as we formally launch a unified kids, youth, and classics business at Warner Bros. We have a huge collection of brands and IPs, and I can't wait for Tom and Tricia to start and help us move to the next level. "

"I am excited to join this new division comprised of some of the world's most iconic entertainment brands," added Melton. "I'm like a kid in a giant content candy store, excited for the opportunity to work with these talented teams and innovative content creators. I am honored to now be a champion and help grow the next chapter of these legendary brands. "