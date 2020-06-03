Free COVID-19 Drive-Thru Trial Game for Wylie and Frisco – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

State and local authorities will establish free COVID-19 test clinics for driving in Wylie on June 3 and in Frisco on June 4.

The test sites are the result of a joint effort between the Texas Military Department, the Trauma Regional Advisory Council of North Central Texas, the Texas Department of Emergency Management, Collin County, and the cities of Frisco and Wylie. .

All tests are by appointment only and individuals can register by phone at least 24 hours prior to test dates (512-883-2400); or you can register online here.

Each test date is limited to how many people the site can handle, and officials will call the people tested with the results.

To be eligible, residents must have one or more of the following COVID-19 symptoms:

· Fever and / or chills

· Cough (dry or productive)

Fatigue

· Body aches / muscle or joint pain

· Difficulty breathing

· Sore throat

· Headaches

Nausea vomiting

· Nasal congestion

· Loss of taste and / or smell.

Here are the places:

Wednesday, June 3: 10 a.m. at 4 p.m., Founders Park, 851 Hensley Lane in Wylie; and, Thursday, June 4: 10 a.m. at 4 p.m., Toyota Stadium, 9200 World Cup Way in Frisco.

The test is part of a state program and plans are to return to other Collin County communities on a rotating basis every two weeks.