Fred Willard's death certificate lists cardiac arrest as cause

WENN

The comedy icon known for his portrayal of Frank Dunphy in & # 39; Modern Family & # 39; He passed away at the age of 86 at his home on May 15, and was buried at Forest Lawn Memorial Park.

Up News Info –

Actor Fred Willard He died of a heart attack, a coroner confirmed.

According to his death certificate, obtained by TMZ, the star's immediate cause of death is listed as cardiac arrest, while underlying causes include myelodysplastic syndrome and coronary artery disease.

Comedy icon best known for starring Rob reiner& # 39; This Is Spinal Tap & # 39; in 1984, and collaborating with the filmmaker Christopher Guest in "Waiting for Guffman", "A strong wind","For your consideration"and"Pets", died at his home on May 15 at the age of 86.

His death certificate also states that Fred was a veteran of the United States Armed Forces and was 60 years old in the entertainment industry. He was buried in the famous Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Los Angeles.

Reiner Steve Carell, Ben stillerand Jamie Lee Curtis they are among those who paid tribute to the star after his death.