Fortnite's upcoming live event and season are delayed again

Epic Games has been delayed Fortnite & # 39; s upcoming in-game live event and start of next in-game season due to widespread outrage at George Floyd's death and police brutality in response to protests across the country. The in-game live event, titled "The Device," will now take place on June 15. The next season, called Chapter 2 Season 3, will begin on June 17.

"We are very aware of the pain our friends, families, team members, players and communities are suffering," Epic said in a blog post. "We believe in equality and justice, diversity and inclusion, and that these foundations are above politics. The team is eager to move. Fortnite moving forward, but we need to balance the season 3 launch over time so that the team focuses on themselves, their families, and their communities. "

This is the third delay for the start of the new season. The first delay was announced in April, and the second was announced last week. This is the second delay for The Device event, which was delayed for the first time last week.

Many other planned games and technology events have been delayed or postponed due to the protests. Sony postponed a PS5 event planned for June 4. EA postponed the announcement of Madden 21. And Google postponed the presentation of new features in Android 11 that had been scheduled for today.