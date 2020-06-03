Former Miss Universe Malaysia fights people in South Africa over racist remarks

Instagram

In related news, Samantha Katie James offers an explanation on Instagram for what she meant by "black people chose to be black" in her controversial post on the platform.

Former Miss Universe Malaysia Samantha Katie James recently received a backlash for her controversial comments about blacks. Apparently, that's not the only time he got into trouble for his apparent racist comments. In a video that recently circulated online, he appeared in a verbal altercation with some people in South Africa in 2017 before it took a nasty turn.

In the clip, which appeared to have been taken in a pub, you could hear Samanthat yelling at someone, "You're never going to be there. Malaysia is better than this damn rubbish, much better. We are much more different." When the person explained that she was angry because Samantha made fun of her country and asked her to be quiet, Samantha replied: "Shut up."

Later Samantha started hitting the woman and that's when things escalated. He tossed a glass at the woman as he yelled, "Shit! I don't give a shit who you are!" Some people held her back while trying to keep things from getting more unpleasant than they had been.

In related news, Samantha offered an explanation for what she meant by "black people chose to be black" in her previous Instagram post. "Throughout my journey, I have learned that we are more than just this temporary physical body, like an avatar, just a tiny speck of dust in this vast infinite universe," he wrote Tuesday, June 2.

"We tend to overlook that from time to time. In our process towards evolution as a human being, on earth. We choose our body, our family, our birthplace, our name and our lessons on the path we take as we go. us, "he added.

"To clarify the air, yes, I expressed myself wrong when I wrote & # 39; black people chose to be black & # 39; and & # 39; for black people, relax, take it as a challenge, it makes you stronger & # 39; "Samantha, whose mother is Chinese. Malaysia and his father is Brazilian, he admitted. "If I had been more vigilant in the way I wrote it, the message would be a heartfelt message to all victims of racism, be it of any color."

The post did not impress people, as one person said, "This could be the worst apology I have ever read." Someone else wrote: "The fact that you keep claiming that you are a woman of color and that you compared your discrimination against the brutality black people face in daily horror. This is not an apology, it is a sad story. You same." Another user simply commented, "YOU ARE CANCELED!"