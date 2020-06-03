Forget the iPhone 12, it's this leaked OnePlus phone that will crush the Pixel 5 – BGR

Google Pixel 5's specs will be disappointing, as Google is rumored to omit the best new processor available to Android device manufacturers in favor of a cheaper alternative.

The mid-range Pixel will be more affordable than previous Google flagships, but OnePlus could ruin all of that.

The Chinese smartphone maker will soon launch a cheaper version of the OnePlus 8 that could run on the same processor as the Pixel 5.

The upcoming new premium Pixel phone will not be a flagship device, according to various leaks so far. And pixel leaks are generally correct since Google can never control anything. Google will be looking for a midrange spectrum processor for the Pixel 5, and that simply won't be enough. I've already explained how phones powered by the rumored Snapdragon 765 chip that will power the Pixel 5 will be no match for any of the flagship 2020 droids, including the Galaxy S20 and OnePlus 8. And forget about the iPhone 12 series being released. this year, or the iPhone iPhone 11, iPhone SE and 2018 for that matter. In fact, the Pixel 5 could be just as powerful as the Pixel 4, which is not the type of upgrade you'd expect from a next-gen phone. And the phone could still cost $ 699 at launch. It seems like a reasonable price to pay for a Pixel flagship, as it's cheaper than the Pixel 4 entry price. But the iPhone 12 is rumored to start at $ 649, and the direct successor to the 6.1-inch iPhone 11 will likely cost. $ 699 or $ 749. Not to mention that OnePlus 8 is exactly the same price.

But forget about the new iPhones and Android 2020 flagships. Do you know what will really crush the Pixel 5? The next mid-range OnePlus phone.

Some called it OnePlus 8 Lite, while others called it OnePlus Z. What really matters is that OnePlus is making an even cheaper phone. It won't have the same high-end specs as OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro, and a Geekbench listing sheds more light on the type of performance the phone will have to offer.

The benchmark test for the "OnePLus AC2003,quot; tells us that the phone has 12GB of RAM and a Qualcomm 1.80GHz processor. The phone scores 612 and 1955 in single-core and multi-core tests, respectively. Those results are in line with the scores of the Snapdragon 765, according to recent listings for the new Motorola Edge that has the same chip. The name of the motherboard "litho,quot; may be a reference to the 765 platform. Here's a comparison between the 765 and the high-end Snapdragon 855 that powers Pixel 4 phones:

From the looks of it, the budget OnePlus Z phone won't be any faster than the Pixel 4 series, it doesn't need to be. But if OnePlus Z and Pixel 5 share the same Snapdragon 765 chips, then Google has a big problem. The cheap OnePlus Z will undoubtedly be less expensive than the Pixel 5. As I explained, the Pixel 5 could start at $ 699, which is what OnePlus is charging for the OnePlus 8 right now.

The cheap OnePlus Z probably also has more RAM than Pixel 5. History showed that OnePlus did an excellent job of making up for the lack of CPU performance on its phones with extra memory. This is how OnePlus phones beat iPhones in real-life speed tests at one point. Meanwhile, Pixel's story shows otherwise. Google not only decided not to increase the amount of RAM, but RAM management has been problematic for some of the above pixels.

Finally, the cheap OnePlus Z can get fast Android updates. They won't roll out as fast as they will on Pixel, but OnePlus has done an excellent job of supporting Android beta versions and rolling out quick Android updates.

With all that in mind, the only advantage the Pixel 5 could have over the OnePlus 2020 phones is in the camera department. But that might not be enough for Google to make the Pixel 5 a best seller. If anything, phones like the OnePlus Z and iPhone SE could force Google to offer Pixel 5 price cuts much sooner than expected. A $ 499 Pixel 5 would sound a lot better, after all.

The OnePlus 8 smartphone was introduced in mid-April 2020.