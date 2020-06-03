Flashback to Ranbir Kapoor choosing a hilarious nickname for his children

Ranbir Kapoor stays away from most events and is not on social media either, so we don't get much update on his life. But the actor, when promoting his films, does his best and gives some of the best interviews ever. His wit, sense of humor and easy charm make it a lot of fun to watch.

A resurfaced clip from his interview with Katrina Kaif during Jagga Jasoos promotions has caught everyone's attention. In the video, Ranbir refers to the title of a song from the Anurag Basu movie, Ullu Ka Patha. Ranbir laughs and shares that he will call his son Ullu Ka Patha, which when translated would mean that he calls himself the "ullu,quot; in this case. The actor said: "Punjabi uses it out of affection. So I would like to call my son 'Ullu Ka Pattha' because that means I am an Ullu."

