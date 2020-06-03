Flashback: Mira and Shahid Kapoor enjoy a cafeteria meal in Punjab

Before closing Shahid Kapoor was shooting towards Jersey in Chandigarh and took his wife Mira and their children Misha and Zain along with him. When news of the virus brought a serious threat to the country, Shahid made sure to quickly close the movie's open-air hours and return to his safe place before travel restrictions were established.

A video of Shahid and Mira eating some hot padokas at a Punjab coffee shop from the same period have recently created waves on the Internet. The couple can be seen with their children and babysitters in the video. Check it out below.