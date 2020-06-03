Fire crews contain grass fire burning in Pinole – Up News Info San Francisco

PINOLE (Up News Info SF) – A grass fire in Pinole, near Appian Way, threatened homes Tuesday night before firefighters could contain the fire.

Details were sparse, but the grass fire apparently started shortly before 11 p.m. and quickly burned about half an acre. Police and fire units responded and were seen at the scene in a video recorded by Chopper 5.

Contra Costa fire crews appeared to have the fire under control at approximately 11:15 p.m. Several references to the fire were found on Twitter, but no information from official agencies.

No evacuations were reported in connection with the fire.