Race 3 on opening day at Belmont Park on Wednesday featured a couple of interesting studs with Italian names. Unfortunately, neither Fauci, named in honor of Dr. Anthony Fauci, nor Garoppolo, appointed by 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, could gallop to victory to make their namesakes proud.

Fauci, a big favorite at 4/5 earlier in the day and who fell to equal odds at press time, was unable to close enough from No. 3 and finished second in the five furlong race for 2 years. Old Garoppolo, from No. 1, quickly faded into the five horse competition. The winner was Prisoner, who had the second-best post odds at 6/5 working from No. 2 and trained by three-time Belmont Stakes winner Todd A. Pletcher.

While it would have been great if Fauci the horse won to honor the job the doctor has done as America's leading medical voice of reason during the COVID-19 pandemic, it was not for rider Tyler Gaffalione and coach Wesley A. Room. Garoppolo was unable to recover to finish third for jockey José L. Ortiz and Kelly J. Breen, as Indoctrinate was behind Prisoner and Fauci.

The race, the third of the day on the Triple Crown course, marked the first time in 80 days that Belmont Park had seen a horse race due to closings of sporting events related to coronavirus concerns. While the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville has been delayed until September 5 instead of May and the Preakness Stakes in Baltimore will run on October 3, Belmont Stakes, the third typical gem, will still run as the first. one this year on June 20.

Garoppolo is not the first past or current patriot to have a horse that bears his name. There was the same name as Gronkowski and also Eight Rings, which was a nod to the total number of Super Bowl rings Bill Belichick has earned as a coach and defensive coordinator.

Without Fauci, the doctor's expertise in infectious diseases like COVID, there would be no chance that sports could think of safe ways to return. It was logical that Fauci, the horse, even in defeat, was part of another sport that returned to Belmont.