Family sues charges against 4 officers in Floyd's death – Up News Info

George Floyd's family demanded the arrest of the four police officers involved in his death on Wednesday as they visited a makeshift shrine on the corner of Minneapolis Street where the black man died after a white officer pressed a knee to his neck while begging. by air.

The officer, Derek Chauvin, has been fired and charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. Three other officers who were present were also fired but not charged for Floyd's death on May 25.

A widely viewed viewer video showing Floyd's death has sparked sometimes violent protests across the world against police brutality and discrimination.

The family's attorney, Ben Crump, repeated his call for the four officers to be charged.

"He died because he was starving," said Crump. "I needed a break. So we are demanding justice. We hope that all police officers will be arrested before we have the monument here in Minneapolis, Minnesota, tomorrow. "

Governor Tim Walz made an unannounced visit to the monument early Wednesday. And on Tuesday, Walz and the Minnesota Department of Human Rights launched a civil rights investigation of the Minneapolis Police Department and its history of racial discrimination, hoping to force widespread change.

The official autopsy by the county medical examiner concluded that Floyd's death was caused by cardiac arrest when police arrested him and compressed his neck. The medical examiner also listed fentanyl poisoning and recent use of methamphetamine, but not as the cause of death.

Crump and the Floyd family commissioned a separate autopsy that concluded that he died of suffocation due to neck and back compression due to Chauvin's knee in his neck and the knees of other officers who responded on his back, causing him impossible to breathe.