‘Eyes are on you:’ Minneapolis neighbors unite, watch – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – The two men emerged from the shadows as the car rolled off a luxury shopping street into a residential area at the far end of the Minneapolis riots. It was after midnight. A pair of metal dividers blocked the road, and the men walked on either side of the car when it stopped. Both carried assault rifles.

"Do you live here?" one of the men asked politely but forcefully. His hands rested casually on the rifle slung over his chest, and a pistol was tied to his belt.

"We have a lot of old people here," he continued, satisfied that the driver, an AP reporter, did not pose any danger. "We don't want anyone to be hurt."

A week of civil unrest has led some Minneapolis residents near the epicenter of violence to take steps to protect their homes and neighborhoods. They've stocked up on fire extinguishers and buckets, and formed loose neighborhood watch groups, aided by a group of apps and social media, to share what they see as suspicious activity.

Preparing for nightfall in Minneapolis has meant a new routine for many: hiding trash cans to keep them from being thrown or set on fire, turning on lights and opening blinds. In some neighborhoods near major protests, witnesses say it also includes residents armed with baseball bats, crowbars, and the occasional gun that blocks their streets to keep violent protesters away.

Similar scenes have begun to emerge across the country as furious protests have spread, along with a heightened sense of fear and a decrease in confidence that the police will keep the peace. In the enclave of the small Mexican village of Chicago, neighborhood residents watched as shops along a busy shopping strip were destroyed.

For some, it is all a sign of community pride and rational response when the police have broken down, as happened on most destructive nights in Minneapolis last week. But others see a more troubling undercurrent in anxiety and mobilization, particularly as it spreads to largely white neighborhoods that have seen little or no damage.

"There is a sense of state failure, and in state failure comes private actions to protect the family and the community," said Omar Wasow, an assistant professor of politics at Princeton University who writes on race and the politics of protest movements. "You take that and put it in the long-established racist mythology that says, 'I should be scared and black people are a threat,' and you get a kind of spinning behavior." "

Peter Baggenstos has felt the tension in his neighborhood, a largely white and wealthy pocket of Minneapolis a mile from a stretch of shops that were destroyed. Baggenstos, an African-American doctor, said he feels a lot of "passive surveillance,quot; at night, as neighbors keep the lights on and exchange text messages about cars or people on the street after the curfew.

"You have the feeling that your eyes are on you," he said.

As a result, his wife alerted neighbors when Baggenstos recently arrived home, driving his Tesla. It doesn't have a faceplate, something that can be suspicious these days.

"People want to take control of what they feel is losing control – in this case, it is their personal well-being and that of their families," Baggenstos said. "But it has reached this level where it is dangerous. It is causing everyone to be paranoid."

He said he is particularly concerned about the increase in rumors and complaints about text strings and applications, a technology that has transformed the old notions of neighborhood surveillance.

Since protests first erupted in Minneapolis last week in response to the death of George Floyd, a black man who died in police custody, southern Minneapolis neighbors have been quick to receive updates on apps like Next Door, GroupMe, and Citizen, which are organized by neighborhood.

By Tuesday, a GroupMe neighborhood watch group had grown to 479 members, organized in seven smaller regions. The members, identified only by their names and street crossings, posted a steady stream of descriptions of suspicious vehicles, popping noises, concerns about strangers, and objects that could be filled with throttles used to start fires.

"I guess those are grass bags," read one sign.

Residents have reason to be alert. Arson and vandalism have devastated a large stretch of a vital corridor in southern Minneapolis, and have extended beyond the pockets of neighboring San Pablo and some suburbs. State law enforcement authorities have said they have found flammable liquid deposits throughout the metropolitan area, as well as stolen vehicles without license plates that they believe have been used to move the material.

In the hardest-hit neighborhoods, where store after store was sometimes burned and looting was blatant, groups of neighbors sometimes erected makeshift barricades at their corners, standing behind them for hours with baseball bats and metal bars.

But most tactics are much less conflictive.

Michael Grunke, a 35-year-old man who lives near where Floyd died, said he and other tenants in his building put together hoses and buckets to get water. The building manager bought fire extinguishers before they ran out at some local hardware stores. The group stayed awake all night, monitoring, he said, their way of showing support for the peaceful protests.

"This was a good thing I was able to do to help the community and make sure things were not destroyed and tarnished the memory of George Floyd," said Grunke.

Joy Miciano, 47, lives with her husband and two teenage children in the South Uptown area, where stores have been damaged but few buildings have been burned. She said she and her husband were kept on watch Friday because they felt the police and fire department would not respond.

"That's what we were concerned about: if this was coming our way, there was no one to ask for help," he said.

