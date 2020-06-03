EVE: My interracial marriage got to a difficult point due to BLM protests!

Rapper-turned-talk show Eve says the surge in Black Lives Matter protests across the country is having an impact on her marriage. Eve, who is black, is married to a white man.

And it seems like she and her husband, British millionaire Maximillian Cooper, are not on the same page when it comes to race relations.

In an upcoming episode of "The Talk,quot; Eve says that the protests following the murder of George Floyd have sparked some much-needed but awkward conversations with her husband Max Cooper. The host of "The Talk @ Home,quot; opened up in a conversation that was filmed on Monday and said:

“I am in an interracial relationship. I am having some of the most difficult and uncomfortable conversations I think I have ever had, and vice versa with my husband. But at the same time, it's a beautiful thing, because … I don't know his life through his eyes. He does not know my life through my eyes. All he can do is try to understand and ask the questions, and he wants to understand … but we have to agree to be uncomfortable in order to come up with a solution. "

