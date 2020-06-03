Eve arguing with British white husband about Black Lives Matter protests

WENN

The rapper admits that the Black Lives Matter protests affected her interracial marriage, as she is forced to have & # 39; difficult and uncomfortable conversations & # 39; with her husband.

Up News Info –

Eve has opened the "awkward" but "constructive" conversations that she and her husband Maximillion Cooper amid continued Black Lives Matter protests in the US USA

The couple has been married since 2014, and the rapper is a stepmother to Cooper's four children. During the episode of the American television show of June 2, 2020 "The conversation"Eve said that while the conversations she has had with the founder of the Gumball Rally, who is white and British, have been" awkward, "they have also been constructive.

"I am in an interracial relationship," he shared. "I am having some of the most difficult and uncomfortable conversations I think I have ever had, and vice versa with my husband."

"But at the same time, it's a beautiful thing, because … I don't know his life through his eyes. He doesn't know my life through my eyes. All he can do is try to understand and try to understand it." . ask the questions and you want to understand, and that's what the nation is, that's what the world has to do. "

She added: "It is going to be uncomfortable. Yes, it is going to be uncomfortable! But we have to agree to being uncomfortable in order to come up with a solution."

Eve admitted that she was able to stay calm during the difficult time after the death of African-American man George Floyd at the hands of white police officers in Minneapolis, Minnesota, seeing the positive message from peaceful protesters.

"There are some people who are having beautiful and peaceful protests, with their fists in the air and their hands in the air and all the different colors and genres, all together, on one knee, who want to get over this," he continued. "That's what really stops me from getting too excited."

And while he confessed that there is much work to be done to ban racism, he remained optimistic that "the only thing we can do now is build. I pray that we can build from here."