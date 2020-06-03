Erica Mena makes fans cry with this video featuring George Floyd's daughter Gianna Floyd: "Daddy Changed The World,quot;

Erica Mena managed to impress her fans with a video that she shared on her social media account. In the video, George Floyd's daughter Gianna Floyd said that her dad changed the world.

See the clip below.

Someone said, "Dear God, keep that girl safe and your arms around her forever," and another follower said, "Your dad is a special girl and yes, he did."

A commenter wrote: Po Poor baby! Bless this girl's heart … May God bring you nothing but peace and unconditional love in the world, now you have it! "

Someone else said, "Sorry, this man was taken from your baby," and another follower said, "Aww😍 your dad changed the world. Aww bless his little heart."

A follower said, "Poor man doesn't understand what's going on," and someone else posted this: "I sure do." I got the whole country and more to GET PLACE in the face of this injustice that has been long delayed. I know he is looking at this from heaven proudly. "

One commenter wrote: sure he did, so sad that he had to do it by becoming an angel too soon! This breaks my heart, rips George. "

Someone else posted: ‘And this is how the narratives are changed. Writing them YOURSELF. "Dad changes the world." Little did they know that the black man they thought was worthless was a general who WOULD AWAKEN the nations. You heard me … NATIONS You will respect that name because it will be written in history books around the world. With a nice photo on the side. So in 400 years and forever, The Narrative will not be able to alter. Because the revelation was televised. "

These days, Erica has been talking about what happened on the streets after George Floyd's murder.

People thirst for justice, but some make sure to point out that violence and destruction are not the days to obtain it.



