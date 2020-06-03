Emma Watson reacts to backlash over Tuesday's blackout with artwork

WENN

After sharing the artwork and poem by Dr. Fahamu Pecou, ​​the & # 39; Harry Potter & # 39; actress He declares that he supports the Black Lives Matter movement by publishing another quote on racism.

Emma Watson She was forced to defend herself after drawing criticism for her Blackout Tuesday posts this week (June 2).

The campaign was dedicated to promoting the Black Lives Matter movement following the death of African-American George Floyd at the hands of white police officers in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and saw entertainment industry officials shut down all of the day's promotions, and many stars closed their support websites.

However, after the 30-year-old "Harry Potter" actress encountered a backlash online for simply posting three black boxes on her wordless Instagram page, she shared a work of art by Dr. Fahamu Pecou, And explained his silence

"I was delaying publication until #blackouttuesday ended in the UK," he wrote. "The illustrations of my brilliant dear friend @fahamupecou & # 39; White lies, subtleties, microaggressions and other choking dangers & # 39; B R O K E N O P E N (poem + text from the BLACK MATTER LIVES series) by Dr. Fahamu Pecou".

Emma went on to write the entire poem, and also quoted Pecou, ​​adding: "We cannot be broken. We do not break. For too long we have feared that their violence will end us. But we are still here. Some took , but they all came back. They never really left. Say their names #AhmaudArbery #BreonnaTaylor #GeorgeFloyd. "

"I am with you," he wrote in another publication with a quote, which said: "There is so much racism, both in our past and in our present, that is neither recognized nor taken into account.

"White supremacy is one of the systems of hierarchy and domination, of exploitation and oppression, that is closely tied to society. As a white person, I have benefited from this."