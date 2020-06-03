Ella Jones elects Ferguson's first black mayor

Image: AP Image: AP

Six years after white police officer Darren Wilson shot dead Michael Brown a unarmed black teen, E left her body discovered in the middle of the street for hours to send a message: Ferguson, Missouri he has a black woman mayor. According to tthe New York Times, Ella Jones, a member of the Ferguson City Council and pastor of the African Methodist Episcopal Church, is Ferguson's first black mayor and first woman, elected with 54 percent of the vote.

The good news is in shortage these days but Jones choice is cause for optimism: Sit was the first black woman elected to the Ferguson City Council in 2015, tthe Times reports, where she has been critical of the police. In his campaign, he pledged to defend "a federal consent decree, a legally binding agreement that requires reforms to a police department."

Like all 50 States participate in protests after the murders of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and other black Americans by the police, it's hard not to see the symbolism at the moment. After the murder of Michael Brown and the decision do not accuse Darren Wilson by a grand jury comprised primarily of white people, protests followed and For many, Ferguson is seen as the place where the Black Lives Matter movement entered national consciousness. Currently, those protesters in Ferguson are marching for floyd'The fight continues.

In a video captured on Tuesday night, when Ella Jones officially won the election and the title of Ferguson's first black mayor, she said"Being the first African American woman, what does that mean? That means I have work to do, because when you are an African American woman, they require more from you than from my counterpart."

"I know that the people at Ferguson are ready to stabilize their community," Jones continued, "and we're going to work together to make it happen. "