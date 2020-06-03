Ella Jones becomes the first black mayor to be elected in Ferguson

The story was made Tuesday night when Ella Jones became the first black woman mayor to be elected in Ferguson, Missouri. Not only that, but she also became the first chosen woman in Ferguson to be fine.

According to CNNElla Jones got 54% of the votes in the race against her opponent, Heather Robinett, who got 46% of the votes. This victory comes almost six years later Michael Brown He was shot dead by police officers. His death started a movement when protests broke out in the city and later around the world when people lobbied for justice to be done.

According to the New York TimesBoth Ella Jones and Heather Robinett have made clear their support for the peaceful protests that have swept the world following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

She, who has lived in Ferguson for 40 years and who also serves as a pastor in the African Methodist Episcopal Church, spoke after her victory and said, "I have work to do, because when you are African … American woman, they require more than You of what they require from my counterpart. I know that the people at Ferguson are ready to stabilize their community, and we will work together to achieve this. "

She will succeed James Knowles III, who has been Mayor of Ferguson since 2011. He was unable to run for re-election because he has reached the limit of terms on which he could be in office. In 2017, she ran against him for mayor, but lost to him.

In 2015, she also made history by becoming the first black woman to be elected to City Hall.