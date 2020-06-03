Elizabeth Warren protested in DC after a "disgusting,quot; response from the White House

After the White House used tear gas and rubber bullets on Monday to clear peaceful protesters in Washington, DC, before a photo shoot for President Donald Trump, the nation's capital allegedly saw its biggest protest in the wake of the murder. George Floyd by the Minneapolis Police. , with up to 2,000 people taking to the streets on Tuesday.

One of them was Senator Elizabeth Warren.

The Massachusetts senator and former Democratic presidential candidate made an unexpected appearance at the protest Tuesday, along with her husband, Bruce Mann, and their dog, Bailey.

Senator Elizabeth Warren walks with her husband, Bruce Mann, and their dog, Bailey, as protesters gather Tuesday to protest the death of George Floyd near the White House in Washington, D.C. —Alex Brandon / AP

"Racism is wrong, and it is not enough for us to sit comfortably in our homes and in our offices saying it is wrong," Warren told local Up News Info affiliate WUSA9. "We need to be on the front line calling Donald Trump."

During the appearance, Warren also told reporters that the Republican President was wrong to suppress the protest of the previous day outside the White House.

"He is imposing violence on our people," he said. "People are here to protest peacefully."

Following reports that Attorney General William Barr was personally responsible for the decision to use force to eliminate protesters on Monday so Trump could present a photo in front of a nearby church, Warren sent a letter Tuesday formally requesting an investigation. by the inspector general of the Department of Justice.

"These attacks on peaceful American protesters on the steps of the White House were disgusting and appalling," he wrote, asking Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz to investigate Barr's involvement in the decision to "ambush,quot; protesters to that Trump can "participate in a blatantly political photo." opportunity."

In a tweet, Warren also reiterated his previous calls for Barr to resign.

The White House has disputed the notion that protesters were removed by the Trump church photo; how The Washington Post The administration reportedly claimed that law enforcement should disperse the crowd to help enforce 7 p.m. D.C. curfew, although local police had not requested such assistance, and Mayo Muriel Bowser said the federal police acted "a full 25 minutes before the curfew."

I imposed a curfew at 7pm. About 25 full minutes before the curfew and without provocation, the federal police used ammunition against peaceful protesters outside the White House, an act that will do the job of @DCPoliceDept more difficult officers. Shameful! DC residents – Go home. Take care – Muriel Bowser #StayHomeDC at 7pm (@MurielBowser) June 2, 2020

Warren also requested an investigation Tuesday by the Defense Department inspector general into "the potential role of the Defense Department's civilian and military leadership in ordering these attacks and then participating in (a) a political propaganda event with the President."

"Black Americans are dying at the hands of the police (and) Trump's response is to attack his fellow citizens (and) put more lives at risk," Warren wrote on Twitter. "I will continue to fight in every possible way to hold Trump (and) accountable for fighting systemic racism (and) corruption in our justice system (and) this administration."

