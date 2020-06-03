Edward James Olmos turns outrage at George Floyd into permanent change in Hollywood – Up News Info

Edward James Olmos has been acting, directing and producing film and television for 45 years, establishing himself as an iconic Latino actor when there weren't many of them. Movies about Blade Runner for Zoot Suit, Selena, My Family and American i, and worked on television including his Emmy-winning shift as Lt. Castillo in Miami Vice, Battlestar GalacticaCommander Adama, and more recently Mayas M.C. Patriarch Felipe Reyes. The last time Los Angeles was engulfed in the kind of turmoil we've seen this week was the 1992 Los Angeles riots, Angelo's lifelong aide in the cleanup effort. At 73, he continues to quarantine, which he has done since the beginning of March. But he has seen this drama unfold like the rest of us. He shares his thoughts on what unfolded, and draws on his own frustrations and experiences to advise on how to turn Hollywood's receptivity to engaging in anti-racist causes at a tipping point that could mean not only an increase in inclusive film and television projects, but more color decision-making executives.

DEADLINE: I've always found you as a thoughtful and thoughtful actor / activist, and a minority who have worked in Hollywood long enough to have seen everything. We are all shocked by the murder of George Floyd and the peaceful protests and the looting and political rhetoric that followed. Hollywood agencies and studios were left out by Blackout Tuesday and made pledges to donate and be more responsive and promote anti-racist causes. But the Hollywood power structure is dominated by whites, and there have never been many people of color in real decision-making positions. What do you think of all this, right after a coronavirus pandemic that stopped Hollywood like never before?

EDWARD JAMES OLMOS: This period of time has given us the opportunity to have a real introspective vision of ourselves and the society in which we live. It started with the pandemic, which could be in full swing again and about to have a devastating effect on every country because of what we are doing right now, and people are putting it aside. The difficulty is that there will be many people who will end up causing the death of many other people, and in August I bet we will lose another 50,000.

DEADLINE: You mean the protesters on the streets who transmit the virus to others who protest the same worthy cause?

Elms: Oh yeah. I mean, the virus is very, very, very contagious. It is very contagious and people are not even thinking about it right now. Some people wear masks and I am very proud of that, but not all of them, so my instincts are that in about 10 or 12 days, we will see an increase in cases. Everyone says we will see a second wave in September, but now I am afraid that from what we have been observing it is evident that it will be here before that.

DEADLINE: Oh my. I hadn't even thought about that. I read that after the 1992 Los Angeles riots, you fell and helped with the cleanup effort. And here we are again. As a society, have we progressed from that critical moment?



Elms: We are more sensitized and many people have been killed. Minorities who have been killed within their own culture and through the police department of the police. This is a cultural problem that has not changed, the police who end up using their strength and power. Right now, we have people in the police department who really need to understand … maybe this will generate a sense of awareness and sensitize them to realize that this whole situation that we are experiencing right now was caused by a murder vicious that was seen on camera and projected throughout the country. And the world, and the response of the powers that be, was different from the response, if someone else had done exactly the same. Now you say, well, it's the police department. Yes, but when we saw him, we all knew from the moment we were watching him that the man died under the hands of this police officer … officers, because there were four of them, and we all knew it. We all saw it, and one of the people holding the camera was yelling and saying: You're killing him! Let him breathe, and you could hear him say, I can't breathe, and then you heard him call his mother and then he stopped. He was no longer talking to his mother or doing anything for two and a half minutes, and when they picked him up, everyone saw that he was gone.

You could say well, he was unconscious. No, he was dead, and now they have had a very strong private autopsy performed by a well-established doctor who stated that he had died of suffocation during the nine-minute time period that he was under that policeman's knees. We have seen a murder, and for them to deal with it too, the police are different, there may be some things that we have to verify, so the unions come in and of course the police department tries to handle theirs. the way they handle theirs. But it was really evident that for the first day they should have done with them what they would have done to anyone else. They should not have been placed on another level; They should have been received and arrested for murder, until they find out exactly what happened. All four should be in prison right now, and that made people want to express themselves and created such a strong reaction. This is probably one of the strongest reactions we've had in a long, long time. Of course some people are taking advantage of this and that is really sad.

I saw something (Tuesday) that was amazing, that they're out here doing it this way. I received a very interesting tweet and I can't believe it. It is exactly what we know is happening right now across the country and around the world, and its intentions are pretty clear, with the way it's written. It is impressive because you know exactly where they are coming from and what they are saying and why they are doing it.

DEADLINE: It seems only part of the polarizing collective response that includes seeing President Trump walking to that church with a Bible and saying that he is the president of law and order and an ally of the protesters, as well as the peaceful protesters outside the White House forcibly dispersed and tear gas to allow him that photo. How was that answer not helpful?

Elms: When you do that, the intention equals the content, okay? His intention was to educate his electorate about his commitment to security and military might, and also his religious beliefs. However, I think what happens is that the intention is quite easy to understand and realize that it has nothing to do with religion and that you are holding that Bible for a public relations statement and not that you believe in anything. what are you doing. He doesn't believe anything he is doing, and that has been the total problem with him. People have gotten to the point where we know they've lied about 19,000 times in the three and a half years they've been in office, so we have a really difficult situation.

He is in Venice. Say, come out and protest. To be heard. June 2 at eight in the morning, Venice Boulevard and Abbot Kinney Boulevard.

DEADLINE: What do you think was the purpose of this?

Elms: Well, it's what's inside the Tweet. It says, cover up, it will help to be as unidentifiable as possible and provide protection against rubber bullets. And then bring water and snacks to stay hydrated and energized. Then bring baking soda and water mixtures, neutralize the tear gas. Then write emergency contacts on your skin. Then keep your phones in airplane mode and keep your faces off camera. Spread the word. So this is a way to understand that these people are coming here to not be positive. They are there to … they are saying to come out and protest, and then in a big letter it says to be heard, and in other words, they are going to cause damage and havoc. I don't think they're there in George's name at all. This has nothing to do with George, what they are saying.

You can call him someone from the extreme left or the extreme right, or someone who is really inciting and wants to incite people to overthrow the existing government as we see it today by causing people to revolutionize. This is something that has been going on for many years. I remember the '60s, they tried to do the same, and Kent State was the formulation of it, and when four of us were killed there at Kent State, people just went ballistic and didn't take it. And then when Robert Kennedy and Martin Luther King were killed. And then what happened to Rodney King. Ask me about Rodney King and that demonstration, rebellion, riot … I'd put the word rebellion first because that's what it was, and the same with this one here.

The revolt is secondary but the rebellion is primary. It is the same as the Boston Tea Party rebellion. The revolt around Rodney King arose from those nine or 10 policemen who were being tried and, in turn, were released and found not guilty. This was the death of a human being by the police department, documented in the most prolific way, and with that said, wait until trial. If the trial doesn't find them guilty of at least second-degree murder, or even third-degree murder, it would be a situation where … if they get involuntary manslaughter and a two-year sentence or a one-year-eight-month sentence , and the other boys receive a one year sentence for being part of it, then they will see what is being done now regarding the part of riots, the part of destruction. We will do exactly what happened to Rodney King.

When did that happen that time? There was no march. They were so angry that they simply took it as a complete sacrament. There were 6,000 buildings that were destroyed and burned in Los Angeles, 57 people were killed, and there were more than thousands of people on the streets in Los Angeles alone. I think there were six other cities that went up but nothing quite as strong as what happened here in Los Angeles, and I don't think we've had one of them since perhaps the Civil War. That was the strongest moment that we have had so many people on the street, actually.

DEADLINE: So what we are seeing is collective anger, or are they well-intentioned protesters and they don't have the opportunists and they use this tragedy as an opportunity to create anarchy and steal?

Elms: Exactly. That is exactly what it is, and you can see it in this tweet, in which I sent you. It is manipulative. The intention of this tweet is to manipulate those who understand what they have the opportunity to do. Come here, dress the right way, make sure you have the right items with you so you can fight tear gas and the like, and prepare to be heard. In other words, to be heard is to be prepared to commit chaos and destruction. I guess we lost two people (Monday). I think it was in Philly. A police officer is critical at this time and was shot, and then two people were killed yesterday by police during the situation. We have to control it ourselves. We are making our statements. At this moment people march. Everybody knows what it is about. Everyone knows the condition of everything everyone tries to do, and they made the curfew because people are looting. Otherwise, you should be able to spend the whole night with demonstrations, which is the right thing to do. Do not stop. That is nonviolent civil disobedience, the essence of life. Gandhi, Martin Luther King, César Chávez, Jesús, taught us that nonviolent civil disobedience is one of the strongest things we can do with our lives because that is the voice of the collective. This is how you end up changing things. People should be able to walk for ten blocks, and then everyone should sit down and rest, and people should talk about their feelings about what they are doing and why they are here, and different people can stand up and express themselves. I haven't seen anyone break a window on the group's main thrust. I have only seen people breaking windows and trying to enter buildings when they are away from the main group. They are the police that the helicopters should focus on.

DEADLINE: What about the president saying he will keep the military ready?

Elms: There is a reason why you separate the military and the police. One fights against the enemies of the state, the other serves and protects people. When the army becomes both, the enemies of the state tend to become the people. For me, Michael, it was the most important aspect of what was done yesterday, when he turned around and said: I will send the army. That is why others say no, don't do that. It is enough that we use the National Guard in some places. That's enough. Do not send the United States Army to the United States Citizen Police for what I just told you.

DEADLINE: The studios and talent agencies closed Tuesday and they all made statements of support for Black Lives Matter. There is a difference between lip service and real change. You have struggled to make films about your own culture and ethnicity for a long period of time. What can Hollywood do to create permanent constructive change in its industry?

Elms: Cinema and television, the audiovisual event, is the strongest discipline in the world that humans have created, without exception. More than the written word of a book, or a play, or a live performance, or music. When you sit in front of a big screen in a theater, no peripheral vision and Dolby 5.1, 5.2 stereo sound, whatever it is now, and two hours of these images … it goes right into your conscious mind but it doesn't stop there . It also goes directly to the subconscious mind, which is so powerful. It goes without saying that the industry has a great responsibility. The original question was: can they do something? If you can. Good. Right now, Michael, I want to ask you very directly. Name me a Latino Medal of Honor-winning hero who has seen a movie …

DEADLINE: I can't think of one.

Elms: There is not one. And when they've made movies about Latinos, "our heroes" say as Tony Mendez in Argo? Ben Affleck played Tony Mendez. You should never have played Tony Mendez. He was the director and should have gotten Michael Peña, or Andy Garcia, or myself, Jimmy Smits, any one of a multitude of people who can handle those roles. He said, well, they wouldn't have made the movie if I wasn't playing the part. Shit. He was directing it, he wrote it. He won the Academy Award for Best Picture of the Year, what are you talking about? Tony Mendez was a Chicano, Mexican American, born and raised in El Paso, Texas. Now 99% of people don't even know it. They have no idea there was a Latino who did that, not even a little bit, and yet … because Tony, who hates being a Chicano, which is an even better story, hates it. He hates it because his father impregnated his mother. His mother was expelled by his father, and he and his Anglo mother went to live in Arizona and never saw his father again, so he hated being Mexican. Hates it. That is what I have heard through the vine and it is my understanding of who he is as a human being. I do not know him personally, but it is logical why the Mexican American Tony Méndez did not decide to say. So just make a scene where someone says hello, let's go get some tacos, Tony, and he's just looking at the guy and they start laughing. That is all you had to do. So you realize, hey man, don't make fun of this kid because … you know. But they didn't know, and you didn't even know the boy was Latino, did you?

Now you're probably realizing for the first time, wow, I had no idea he was a Mexican American, this is the story of a Mexican American hero, one of our greatest Mexican American CIA heroes and nobody knows what U.S made. At this time there has never been a Mexican American, not even a Latino, no Latino, Puerto Rican, Guatemalan, Central American, South American born in the United States of America, an American of Latino descent who has won the Congressional Medal of Honor and a a movie about them. Now, two movies have been made about the stories, but they put Caucasian kids there to play the roles, so there was never any correlation between that person being Latino.

The industry has to start publishing images of stories told through the perspective that your main character is a woman or a man of minority cultural dynamics, whether Asian. Indigenous peoples urgently need it. Asians need it very much. Your participation in this country is overwhelming.

DEADLINE: When we saw that horrible George Floyd video, I thought there should be more black police officers on the streets and in leadership positions. I didn't see any black officers on the scene with George Floyd and I felt it would have made a difference. I've covered Hollywood long enough to see the occasional spike in black director success, leading people to say things have changed. I always go back to what Spike Lee says: nothing changes until there are an acceptable number of blacks in decision-making positions. All of these studies and agencies say they will listen. So tell them now what to do.

Elms: We as people in our industry have no … no minority boss for ABC, CBS, NBC, Universal, Paramount, Disney, Warner Brothers. It never has been and never will be. There never will be because this is the entertainment business. The entertainment society is not the social relevance and understanding of life. No, this is a business, and the business was created when the audiovisual event … well, the audiovisual event happened in 1917, but the visual event happened even earlier with Edison when he made the Motorola. Francis Coppola calls his company American Zoetrope. The zoetrope was the first cinematographic element that created movement for still life. It was created perhaps in the 1890s, 1888, and with that said, exploitation and use, and an understanding of movie marketing, came a short time later. I think the first movie was maybe in 1906, but the first sound movie was Jazz singer, 1927, with Al Jolson. You would sit in a dark room and you would get this element of still images created to get movement, and that has sound, and people say something, and you can hear it, and that was … people loved it and to this day has kept its magic.

It also came with an understanding of who did it. It was done by Caucasian Caucasian people, and they have controlled it ever since and never wanted to give up that control, and to this day they don't want to. You get people who start making any kind of noise, like right now we have a couple of companies that are coming. African Americans and Latinos have a study, but I don't know if the two brothers will be able to do it. They are in Atlanta. They used to run Tyler Perry's company and now they are starting their own movie company, and I hope they do because we need to.

I tried to convert … I put my hat on in the ring when Warner Bros was trying to do a low-budget, stand-alone section named for its famous water tower. This was 20 or 30 years ago. It was called Water Tower, and I put my hat in the ring with Bob Daly and Terry Semel and asked if I could run it. Make me president. Of course they said no. Are you kidding. Give me a break. You're a good actor, Ed. Go make your movies. And so, they didn't let me.

DEADLINE: What would you have done if they had said yes?

Elms: I would have made independent films on a low budget, but I would have made them with the cultural diversity in charge. That is in front of the camera and behind the camera. Everyone would have been diverse and understood their position, and how important it would be for us to be successful and do a great job as a multi-ethnic group of people to go out and make the director a Chinese, Asian woman, and the director of photography. She is a Latina, a woman. The healthy man is a woman … an African American woman. Just look man, we will make movies with nothing but women, and they will be great movies and people will say wow, that's a very good movie.

The industry is not diversified at all. In fact, one of the biggest difficulties we have today is that Hollywood has turned the whole problem of diversity into a black and white problem, so it is about Africans and Caucasians having it out, and by Of course, Asians and Indians and Latinos are nowhere to be found. They are nowhere.

DEADLINE: There is a solution?

Elms: Yes there is. The solution is that diversity does not become a word or a phrase. It is like freedom and clarity, and understanding the difficulties of justice in the United States. Justice means something and if we are not equally balanced with balanced justice for everyone in the same way, you will have a problem. Well, we are like this right now with diversity. We are not balanced. It is a black and white problem. We have to let it become a meaningful multicultural issue so that indigenous peoples have the ability to make their films with their stories that are commercial and can attract an audience worldwide.