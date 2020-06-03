East Bay Woman nonprofit creates quilts to comfort people in crisis – Up News Info San Francisco

(KPIX 5) – When there is a crisis in her community, an East Bay woman is known to turn to her sewing machine for ideas to help.

Meredith Johnson runs a nonprofit group called Happiness is a Warm Quilt, which she founded in 2017.

Johnson coordinates volunteers across the country to make quilts and pillowcases, contacting them through friends, Facebook, and his church group, the Gifted Quilters Guild in Newark.

Together, they sewed and delivered nearly 2,000 quilts and more than 1,000 pillowcases for free to survivors of the North Bay and Butte County wildfires.

"We are giving them to people without conditions, other than you have to love him," Johnson said.

Jeanne Azevedo is rebuilding three years after Sonoma County wildfires destroyed her home. One of the items that will "bless your home,quot; is a new quilt from Johnson's group.

"I could see him in our house," said Azevedo. "It seems like he's also full of love."

Most bedspreads are large, to fit on a bed. And Johnson insists that people choose what they want.

"It meant much more than just:" Here's a nice quilt, here's a nice gift. "We were giving them back their family history," Johnson explained.

He also leads a project to sew masks to protect COVID-19 health workers.

Emily Simino collected 500 skins for Compass Cares, which serves the developmentally disabled.

Johnson's family is a client and she has promised 2,000 masks for Compass.

"She is very generous," said Simino. "It just means a lot that she would be willing to do that for us."

Volunteer quilters like Kathy Duncan are amazed at Johnson's organizational skills.

"She takes on all these projects. I don't know how the hell he does it, "Duncan said.

Volunteer Marian Andrews is grateful for the opportunity to give. "It makes my heart feel good. I love doing things for people, "said Andrews.

From washable masks to quilts that would cost up to $ 1,000, Johnson and his volunteers sew kindness.

"It can be said that it also comes from his heart and therefore it is from his heart to my heart. I am very grateful," said Azevedo.

"When you have that effect on people by giving them something made of cloth, how can you not keep doing it?" Johnson said.

So for gifting quilts and masks through Happiness is a Warm Quilt, this week's Jefferson Award in the Bay Area goes to Meredith Johnson.