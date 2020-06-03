Drew Brees still doesn't understand the point of protesting during the national anthem

I will never agree with anyone who does not respect the flag of the United States of America or our country. Let me tell you what I see or feel when the national anthem is played and when I look at the flag of the United States.

I imagine my two grandparents who fought for this country during World War II. One in the military and one in the Marine Corps, both risking their lives to protect our country and try to make our country and this world a better place.

So every time I stand with my hand over my heart, looking at that flag and singing the national anthem, that's what I think. And in many cases it makes me cry, think about everything that has been sacrificed. Not only those in the military, but also those in all the civil rights movements of the 1960s. And everyone, everything that has endured so many people so far.

And is everything all right in our country right now? No, it's not. We still have a long way to go. But I think what you do by standing there and showing respect for the flag, with your hand over your heart, is unity. It shows that we are all in this together, that we can all do better, and that we are all part of the solution.