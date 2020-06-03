Drew Brees still doesn't understand the point of protesting during the national anthem

Drew Brees just doesn't seem to understand it.
In an interview with Yahoo Sports, Brees doubled down on his earlier stance of disagreeing with protests by NFL players during the national anthem.
A transcript of Brees' quotes:
I will never agree with anyone who does not respect the flag of the United States of America or our country. Let me tell you what I see or feel when the national anthem is played and when I look at the flag of the United States.
I imagine my two grandparents who fought for this country during World War II. One in the military and one in the Marine Corps, both risking their lives to protect our country and try to make our country and this world a better place.
So every time I stand with my hand over my heart, looking at that flag and singing the national anthem, that's what I think. And in many cases it makes me cry, think about everything that has been sacrificed. Not only those in the military, but also those in all the civil rights movements of the 1960s. And everyone, everything that has endured so many people so far.
And is everything all right in our country right now? No, it's not. We still have a long way to go. But I think what you do by standing there and showing respect for the flag, with your hand over your heart, is unity. It shows that we are all in this together, that we can all do better, and that we are all part of the solution.
Well, a few things about Brees' answer here:
– Yahoo Sports editor Daniel Roberts, the presenter of the video, explicitly mentions "police brutality,quot; and that some speculate that the kneeling during the national anthem will continue through the 2020 NFL season due to the recent murder of George Floyd. Brees never once mentions "police brutality,quot; in his response.
– Regarding kneeling and the common misconception of "disrespecting the troops," Colin Kaepernick and former NFL Longsnapper and United States Green Beret Nate Boyer decided it was best for Kaepernick to kneel, not sit, during the national anthem as a sign of demonstration that respect towards the troops.
– It's okay for Brees to feel the same way about the anthem and the flag given his family history of military service. But at the same time, perhaps you should try to understand why your black cohorts kneel and why they can continue to do so: because they feel that the freedoms Brees' grandparents fought for are being threatened.
– It's also worth noting that Brees mentions the civil rights movement of the 1960s, but it seems more of a complacency than a real statement here, especially when he considers that the players kneel to condemn those civil rights violations, brutality Police and racial injustices.
Brees' quotes sparked anger from Michael Thomas and other NFL stars, who tweeted on Wednesday:
It doesn't know any better.
– Michael Thomas (@Cantguardmike) June 3, 2020
We don't care if you disagree and who it is, how about that?
– Michael Thomas (@Cantguardmike) June 3, 2020
As a prominent white athlete, Super Bowl-winning quarterback, and one of the most cutting-edge and vocal athletes in sports, Brees must understand the struggle of black Americans and stop trying to confuse "disrespecting the flag,quot; with protesting. After all, protests are not supposed to be comfortable or convenient; They are supposed to draw attention to issues that many have long ignored as fearless.
Interestingly, Brees participated in #BlackoutTuesday, a social media trend that served to show solidarity with African Americans across the country in the wake of the deaths of Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and Ahmaud Arbery.
While there is nothing wrong with taking pride in your country or the flag, perhaps Brees shouldn't be so stubborn as not to understand why players kneel before the flag. As someone who loves the idea of freedom and justice in the country, you should certainly try to listen.