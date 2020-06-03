Drew Brees' anthem comments provoke backlash from his teammates and others – Up News Info

NEW ORLEANS – Drew Brees was harshly criticized by other high-profile athletes, including some of his own teammates, on Wednesday after the Saints quarterback reiterated his opposition to kneeling during the National Anthem.

In an interview with Yahoo, Brees was asked to revisit former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick's 2016 protest against police brutality against minorities, in which Kaepernick knelt during the National Anthem before the games.

"I will never agree with anyone who does not respect the flag of the United States," Brees began, adding that the national anthem reminds him of two grandparents who served in the military during World War II. “In many cases, it makes me cry when I think about everything that has been sacrificed, and not only in the army, but also in the civil rights movements of the 1960s, and everything that many have suffered. people up to this point. "

Critical responses to Brees' remarks appeared on social media for top professional athletes, including LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers and Saints safety Malcolm Jenkins.

Jenkins was Brees' teammate when the Saints won the Super Bowl in the 2009 season, but they spent the past six seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles before returning to New Orleans this offseason.

Brees has said that he supports those protesting against police brutality, but that he does not see the national anthem as the proper forum for that. In 2017, Brees participated with teammates who knelt before the national anthem, but then joined in unison when the anthem was played.