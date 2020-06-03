Dream Street star Chris Trousdale died at 34 after diagnosis of coronavirus

Instagram

Jesse McCartney's former bandmate passed away at the age of 34 in a California hospital after losing his battle with the killer virus amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Former child star Chris Trousdale He has died at age 34 after losing his battle with the coronavirus.

The "Dream street"The singer / actor passed away in a hospital in Burbank, California on Tuesday June 2, 2020 after suffering COVID-19 related complications, reports TMZ.

Trousdale was just eight years old when he began his career acting in a traveling production of "the Miserables", and then appeared in the Broadway Revival in the early 1990s.

He was a member of the children's concert group. Broadway children before rising to fame as a member of a short-lived boy band Dream street, which also featured Jesse McCartney.

The hit makers "Happens Every Time" broke up just three years later and Trousdale embarked on a solo career, while going back to his roots as an actor for appearances on shows like "Days of our lives","Austin and Ally","Lucifer"and"Move it"