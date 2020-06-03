Dream Street Star Chris Trousdale dead at 34

Hollywood has lost a beloved young star.

Chris Trousdale, one of five members of the boy band from the early 2000s Dream street, is dead, E! The news can confirm.

"It is with great regret that we confirmed the death of Chris Trousdale on June 2, 2020 from an undisclosed illness," the star's representative said in a statement. "He was a light to many and will be missed by his family, friends and fans around the world. Although it seemed like he belonged to all of us, the family is asking that they respect their privacy in this time of mourning." If you would like to make a donation in your honor, please give it to ASPCA. "

He was 34 years old and was just over a month away from his July birthday when he passed away Tuesday.

"It pains me to say that an old friend, Chris Trousdale, from my early days in the music industry passed away due to complications from COVID-19," said his former bandmate. Jesse McCartney wrote on Instagram. "Chris had an explosively charming personality with an unlimited amount of talent. Together we formed two of the five members of a boy band called DreamStreet. We were budding talented young children who shared an overwhelming love for music and acting. Chris He was the most popular among us, in my opinion, who had a way of drawing attention to what he was doing on stage. As an incredibly trained dancer, he would pick up a full dance number in a matter of minutes – something that would take days I really envied him as a performer. We were part of something that people never experience in a lifetime at the tender age of 12 and 14. Although we were a band for just 3 years, at that age, it feels like a lifetime and we built a true brotherhood. In later years, we broke up as our lives turned differently, but I often reflected on our first days together and thought about what exciting it was all. My most sincere condolences, his mother whom I know cheris, affectionately cast him. RIP Chris. I will never forget your smile. "