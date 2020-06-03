Dozens of businesses damaged after unrest in South Minneapolis – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – The riots in southern Minneapolis have left dozens of businesses damaged.

It goes far beyond the third police compound. The shops up and down the Lake Street corridor from the Mississippi River to Uptown were smashed.

"It's heartbreaking to come here and see the restaurants and shops we all love uploaded," said Greta Sandquist of St. Paul.

Sandquist is an artist. She answered a call for help from the Uptown Art Association to help brighten up the windows of broken and boarded up windows.

If you continue driving further east, you will find Thurston Jewelers. Jewelry has been a mainstay of the community since 1910. Looters cleaned cases.

A mile and a half down the road, just off Lake Street on Chicago Avenue, was a well-known science fiction bookstore called Uncle Hugo & # 39; s. The rioters burned him to the ground.

"I just wanted to come here and have a deeper impact than just an online presence," said Brian Didier of Minneapolis.

Didier raised his bicycle to the damaged companies to pray for the owners.

Riots started at 3rd Police precinct. One block away, the Town Talk Diner was destroyed. It was slated to partially reopen for alfresco dining on June 1 amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Lake Street Council has raised $ 3.45 million to help rebuild businesses in the area.