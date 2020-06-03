Dorsey and Whitney Law Firm Ends Relationship with City of Minneapolis Attorney – Up News Info

Dorsey and Whitney Law Firm has been helping the Minneapolis City Attorney's Office process cases for more than 40 years, but ended their relationship on Wednesday.

The program had allowed the firm's attorneys to provide legal services for misdemeanor prosecutions.

However, the investigation shows that misdemeanor prosecutions disproportionately affect the black community, which was the main reason the company decided to end its involvement in the city.

This move is one of the many changes the company is making in the wake of George Floyd's death.

"Law firms, including ours, need to reevaluate their approach and not rest on the status quo," said managing partner Bill Stoeri. "It is simply time to dedicate more resources to helping those who are victims of prejudice."

Looking ahead, Dorsey and Whitney will place a greater emphasis on pro bono work to help rebuild communities.

The firm is not alone in changing its relationship with city authorities since Floyd's death. On May 27, the president of the University of Minnesota, Joan Gabel, announced that the school would cut some ties with the Minneapolis Police Department. Almost a week later, the Minneapolis Public Schools also voted to end their relationship with the department. Minneapolis Parks and Recreation, could follow suit; the board will vote to change their relationship on Wednesday night.