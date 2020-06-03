Doctors tell Nick Cordero's wife to prepare for the worst

Instagram

According to Amanda Kloots, the doctors tell her that it would take a miracle for her sick husband to recover, and they advise her to "say goodbye". the Broadway actor before it's too late.

Doctors caring for a sick Broadway star Nick Cordero He has advised his wife to "say goodbye" as it would take a "miracle" for him to recover from his long battle with coronavirus.

The "Rock of Ages"The actor has been hospitalized since March 2020 when he was placed in a medically induced coma and subsequently had to amputate his leg and place a temporary pacemaker after encountering a host of complications."

Since then, he has also suffered two mini strokes and a lung infection, among other problems, and medical officials have repeatedly warned Cordero's wife: Amanda Kloots, be prepared for the worst.

In her latest social media update, the fitness instructor reveals that doctors have suggested that she say goodbye to Cordero before it's too late, but Kloots refuses to accept that the end is near and decides to keep the faith.

On Wednesday June 3, 2020, he posted a photo of Cordero sharing a hug and a kiss with his son, Elvis, who is now 11 months old, and wrote: "I have been told a few times that he will not." . I have been told to fire me. They told me it would take a miracle. "

"Well, I have faith. Faith that is small as a mustard seed sometimes, but that is all you need sometimes," he continued.

"He is still here and even though his odds improve a little, every day. Where there is faith, there is hope. Where there is hope, there can be a miracle!"

Kloots added: "As my father has said from day one, every day that he follows us is a miracle. I believe that God is with us, with the doctors and with Nick."