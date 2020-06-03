Diverse crowd marches peacefully at Fremont George Floyd protest – Up News Info San Francisco

FREMONT (KPIX 5) – From Newark to Fremont, protesters conducted largely peaceful marches through the Bay Area in memory of George Floyd on Tuesday.

"This means everything," said a man who was marching with his two daughters in Fremont. “I was born and raised in Louisiana. My mother was in the civil rights movement in the 1960s. It's great to be here with the next generation to change the world. "

The crowd marched four miles in the heat, stopping at Fremont City Hall for a nine-minute moment of silence and comments from various protesters. It culminated at the Fremont Police Department headquarters, where protesters stood face-to-face with officers for about an hour.

It was a crowd that was decidedly young.

"My daughter, my daughter's boyfriend," said Melisa Parish who was handing out bottled water. “I'm just trying to provide them with water on the way. It's a long walk on a hot day. "

The group's message was simple.

"It is time," said Yvonne Parks. "We have to do something,quot;.

Fremont's march was also tremendously diverse, with posters reflecting the support of a wide range of backgrounds.

"For my part, I'm glad everyone is here," said Kahari Leno. "All these people of color. That's one of the beautiful things to see. "

Across town, companies rushed to board before the march, but there was absolutely no problem as most protesters returned home around 6 p.m. The march has remained in message throughout the day.

"I hope, I hope, this is the last time we really talk about this," Leno said of the protests and riots across the country.

That hope, that these protests could herald real and lasting change, was shared among young and old protesters.

"I'm here because I'm 73 years old and I've seen this kind of madness for too long," Parks said. "It's time, it really is. No one is asking to get away with it, just justice. Same for everyone.