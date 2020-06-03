Disney's European children's boss David Levine resigns after 16 years – Up News Info

David Levine, Disney's vice president of children's programming for the UK, Europe and Africa, is leaving in late June after a 16-year stint at the Mouse House.

Diego Londono, executive vice president of media and content networks in Europe and Africa, announced Levine's departure in an email to staff.

He is leaving to "look for new opportunities in the media" and will remain in London, Londono said. Disney declined to offer more details about Levine's upcoming company.

In addition to overseeing Disney children's channels in Europe and Africa, he commissioned and developed the Emmy nominee. Evermoor, as much as First-class chefs, The shelter and 101 Dalmatian Street.

"A truly international programming executive, David's vast experience, unique perspective, and teamwork spirit took our children's channels to the next level and helped make Disney a leading, gender-defining children's brand in all of Europe, "added Londono.

UK Broadcast first reported Levine's departure.